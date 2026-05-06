For over one year, this camera has been No.1 in Japan – breaking sales records
A 4-year-old APS-C mirrorless camera is still Japan's best-selling model – and it's easy to see why
One camera continues to lead Japan's sales charts year after year, standing out in one of the world's most competitive markets: the Canon EOS R10.
That dominance is no accident. Known for its impressive performance-to-price ratio, the EOS R10 punches well above its weight. Since its launch in 2022, the APS-C mirrorless camera has established itself as a go-to choice for both beginners and enthusiasts – and it continues to top the best-seller charts compiled by Japanese retailer BCN+R.
Its success hasn't been entirely uninterrupted. In March 2025, the Sony ZV-E10 II briefly knocked it off the top spot. But the setback didn't last long: the EOS R10 reclaimed No.1 in April and has remained there since, reinforcing its position as one of the most consistently popular mirrorless cameras on the market.Article continues below
BCN+R best-selling cameras (Apr 26)
1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens Kit
2. Nikon Z50 16-50 VR Lens Kit
3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black
4. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black
5. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black
6. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White
7. Sony A7 V
8. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit
9. Fujifilm X-T30 III XC 13-33 Lens Kit | Silver
10. Canon EOS R50 RF-S 18-45 IS STM Lens Kit | Black
Sales data compiled from April 1 to April 30, 2026, by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.
Canon holds the throne – since 1 year and 1 month
The Canon EOS R10 is proving nearly impossible to dethrone. The RF-S 18-150mm lens kit remains
Japan's most dependable "do-everything" bundle for beginners, photography enthusiasts, and hybrid content creators. Its mix of pro-level autofocus (AF), strong 4K video, rapid burst shooting, and a lightweight body keeps it firmly in the top spot – even as competition intensifies.
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Canon secures four of the top ten spots in total. Three of those are EOS R50 variants, with the double zoom kit in black in third place, the white double zoom kit in sixth, and the 18-45mm kit version in tenth.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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