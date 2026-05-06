For over one year, this camera has been No.1 in Japan – breaking sales records

The Canon EOS R10 is proving nearly impossible to dethrone, beating newer and more advanced cameras

One camera continues to lead Japan's sales charts year after year, standing out in one of the world's most competitive markets: the Canon EOS R10.

That dominance is no accident. Known for its impressive performance-to-price ratio, the EOS R10 punches well above its weight. Since its launch in 2022, the APS-C mirrorless camera has established itself as a go-to choice for both beginners and enthusiasts – and it continues to top the best-seller charts compiled by Japanese retailer BCN+R.

Its success hasn't been entirely uninterrupted. In March 2025, the Sony ZV-E10 II briefly knocked it off the top spot. But the setback didn't last long: the EOS R10 reclaimed No.1 in April and has remained there since, reinforcing its position as one of the most consistently popular mirrorless cameras on the market.

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1. Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

2. Nikon Z50 16-50 VR Lens Kit

3. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | Black

4. Sony ZV-E10 II Power Zoom Lens Kit | Black

5. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit | Black

6. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit | White

7. Sony A7 V

8. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

9. Fujifilm X-T30 III XC 13-33 Lens Kit | Silver

10. Canon EOS R50 RF-S 18-45 IS STM Lens Kit | Black

Sales data compiled from April 1 to April 30, 2026, by BCN+R, which aggregates nationwide sales figures from major electronic retailers and online platforms across Japan.

Canon holds the throne – since 1 year and 1 month

The Canon EOS R10 is available for under a grant in the US and UK (Image credit: Canon)

The Canon EOS R10 is proving nearly impossible to dethrone. The RF-S 18-150mm lens kit remains

Japan's most dependable "do-everything" bundle for beginners, photography enthusiasts, and hybrid content creators. Its mix of pro-level autofocus (AF), strong 4K video, rapid burst shooting, and a lightweight body keeps it firmly in the top spot – even as competition intensifies.

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Canon secures four of the top ten spots in total. Three of those are EOS R50 variants, with the double zoom kit in black in third place, the white double zoom kit in sixth, and the 18-45mm kit version in tenth.

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