Get 14 bonus gifts with the May 2025 issue of Digital Camera

It’s all about nature and wildlife this month, with a masterclass on photographing the fauna near your – or further afield.

There are more inspiring projects in Photo Active, including how to photograph seasonal wreaths, use the intentional camera movement (ICM) technique when capturing cityscapes, and taking macro images of the bugs that are waking up in spring.

Plus, we visit a safari park to document the imposing majesty of big cats, and offer some top tips for photographing industrial architecture – in this case, power stations.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is farm or country life, so to get printed in the magazine, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in May's Digital Camera

Find out how award-winning landscape photographer Andy Gray captures his photos of valleys and woodlands, as we join him for a photo walk in England's Peak District. Turn to One to One on page 8.

Taking photos into the light, as opposed to having the sun behind you, can add drama and impact to your captures.

And that's the subject of this month's Camera Clinic. Contre-jour, as the practice is known, opens up a range of creative possibilities, as your expert tutor Will Cheung explains.

Iconic camera brand Leica celebrates its centenary in 2025, and some of the leading professionals who use its cameras are helping to celebrate the milestone.

Photojournalist Barbara Davidson and the legendary Joel Meyerowitz are two of them, and we spoke to them for this month's interview. Turn to page 116.

The results are in for our Remembering Wildlife reader competition. View the 20 winning entries and find out when you can buy the forthcoming book, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife, and do your bit for conservation.

Five new Digital Darkroom tutorials will walk you through some creative editing techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2.

We show you how to improve underwhelming sunset photos, use Adobe Camera Raw for processing jpegs, and give 'straight' photos a creative ICM makeover.

Plus, we launch a new tutorial series covering DxO PhotoLab 8. A leading image editing program, it's available without a subscription.

Our series starts with a look at the key features – turn to page 86.

Kit reviews this month include the Sony A1 II, the latest iteration of the manufacturer's flagship camera.

With 50.1MP of resolution on tap, supported by the latest tech, the A1 II is a real all-rounder. But the addition of automatic subject detection autofocus could be a game-changer – see how it performs in our real-world testing.

The Nikon Coolpix P1100 is an update of a bridge camera launched in 2018. We put its astonishing 125x optical zoom under fresh scrutiny.

