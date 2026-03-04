Discover our list of photography competitions that are ready for your submission

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.

In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.

The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work. To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from March until July 2026. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

Athens Photo Festival

(Image credit: APhF)

Deadline: March 9

Open to: Photographers & artists of all levels

Fee: €25 for the first project and €15 for each additional project

Theme: “We welcome projects across the full spectrum of photographic practice — from fine art and conceptual work to documentary and photojournalism — as well as expanded image-based forms, including installation, performance, and moving image.”

Exhibition: Selected projects will be on view 10 June – 26 July 2026 at the Benaki Museum / Pireos 138, one of Greece’s leading cultural institutions

For more information, visit the APhF website.

Merck-Preis der Darmstädter Tage der Fotografie

(Image credit: DTdf / Merck Preis)

Deadline: March 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: €25

Theme: Present Tense. "The call for entries understands "Present Tense" not only as a temporal category but also as a description of an event in a state of tension: a restless, fragile instance of time characterised by uncertainty, distillation, and change. "Present Tense" also refers to the current state of the medium of photography itself – a practice repositioning itself between documentation, perception, encounter, and social responsibility."

Prizes: Selected artists will have their work exhibited at the Museum Künstlerkolonie in Darmstadt, Germany. The opportunity includes a €500 production budget, up to €200 in travel reimbursement, and provided accommodation, Winner will receive €10.000

For more information, click here.

National Geographic Traveller Competition

(Image credit: Scott Antclife / National Geographic)

Deadline: March 22

Open to: Photographers of all levels residing in the UK or Ireland

Fee: Free

Categories: Urban, Wildlife, Landscape, Food, People, Portfolio, Aerial (New), Rising Star (new, emerging talent aged 18-25, broad travel theme)

Prizes: Grand Prize: 11-day self-drive trip for two to British Columbia, Canada, 30-minute mentoring session with Nat Geo Traveller (UK) Art Director & Photography Editor, subscription to National Geographic Traveller, Category Winners (8): One-year subscription to National Geographic Traveller, mentor session with Art Director & Photography Editor, publication of winning image in the magazine

For more information, visit the National Geographic website.

Brussel Street Photography Festival

(Image credit: Patrizia Cali / BSPF)

Deadline: 25 March

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: 1 to 5 photos – €15 per image, 6 to 10 photos – €12 per image, 1 series of 5 to 7 photos – €45

Focus: Street Photography

Categories: Single or Series

Prizes: €5,200 prize pool, first prize winner in single and series categories will be interviewed for BSP’s website, and a judge during the first selection round of BSPF ’28

For more information, visit the BSP Festival website.

iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS)

(Image credit: iPhone Photography Awards)

Deadline: March 31

Open to: iPhone and iPad photographers of all levels

Fee: From $7.50 per image

Categories: Abstract, Animals, Architecture, Children, Citylife/Cityscape, Landscape, Lifestyle, Nature, People, Portrait, Series (3 images), Other

Prizes: All entries compete for the prestigious IPPA Photographer of the Year Award title, top 3 winners, category winners receive Gold Bar, top three winners will be published on IPPAWARDS online gallery, further prices to be confirmed

For more information, visit the IPPAWARDS website.

FMoPA 2026 International Photography Competition

(Image credit: Maho / FMoPA)

Deadline: April 22

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: $10 per image



Categories: People/Portraits, Places/Landscape, Nature/Science/Animals, Documentation/Photojournalism, Still Life, Abstract, and Conceptual Photography

Prizes: Overall Winner receives $1,000 cash prize and consideration for a solo exhibition, Category Winners receive at least $100 value in goods and services, Group exhibition at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, and more

For more information, visit the FMoPA website.

Nikon Small World Competitions

(Image credit: Nikon Small World Contest)

Small World Photomicrography Competition &

Small World In Motion Video Competition

Deadline: April 30

Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels

Fee: Free to enter

Topic: Microscopy and photography through the microscope



Prizes: From £3,000 for 1st place down to $200 for Honorable Mentions, depending on specific competition

For more information, visit the Nikon Small World website.

MonoVisions Photography Awards

(Image credit: MonoVisions Photography Awards / Alena Khodar)

Deadline: May 17

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Early: single image $20, series $25, Final: single image $25, series $30

Focus: Black and white photography

Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature and Wildlife, Nude, People, Photojournalism, Portrait, Street Photography, Travel

Prizes: Black and White Series of the Year will receive $3,000, Black and White Photo of the Year will receive $2,000

For more information, visit the MonoVision Awards website.

photoED magazine

(Image credit: photoED)

Deadline: June 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels, worldwide exclusions: Residents of Russia, the Republic of Belarus and sanctioned countries (ie. Cuba, North Korea...)

Fee: Free to enter for community members (print edition subscription, Patreon patronage), general submissions CAN$20

Theme: Home VS Away, “Fine art photography projects that present the idea of HOME, an experience of AWAY, or a juxtaposition the two”

Publication: Issue #76 of photoED magazine

For more information, click here.

Epson International Pano Awards

(Image credit: Pano Awards)

Deadline: Early bird: June 22, Final: July 13

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Awards: Amateur, Open and VR/360



Fee: Depending on Awards category, $20-$22 per image

Categories: Amateur Awards & Open Awards: Nature/ Landscapes, Aerial, Built Environment. VR/360 Awards: Open VR/360

Prizes: TBA (last year’s prize pool was worth over $50,000, including $15,000 cash)

For more information, visit the Pano Awards website.

