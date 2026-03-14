The Fujifilm X Half, which has a one-inch sensor, sits on top of the APS-C X100VI

The Fujifilm X Half launched with mixed reactions, but the brand has now hinted that more one-inch sensor cameras aren't totally off the table. At this year’s CP+ show in Japan, Fujifilm executives shared that the company is keen to delve further into the world of 1-inch sensors, building on its initial foray with the Fujifilm X-HF1 (also called Fujifilm X Half), which was released last year.

In an interview with French photo publication Phototrend, Jun Watanabe, head of X Series product planning at Fujifilm, said the company wants to “explore the potential of 1-inch sensors” as they enable smaller devices while maintaining image quality, and that Fujifilm sees “significant potential” for future cameras with this setup.

"We intend to explore the potential of 1-inch sensors, as they allow us to reduce the size of devices while maintaining a high level of image quality," Watanabe said in the interview (translated by Google). "We believe there is significant potential for future products using this sensor size."

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The Fujifilm X Half (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

In many ways, I think the Fujifilm X Half delivered on this potential. It packs a 17.7MP sensor, a 10.8mm (32mm full-frame equivalent) f/2.8 lens, and the ability to focus at 0.1m all into a tiny pocket-sized body weighing just 8.5oz (240g).

However, if future Fujifilm 1-inch sensor cameras will be priced similarly – the X Half costs around $850 / £640 / AU$1,200 – there are a few extra features I'd like to see. The first of these is a lower minimum aperture. F/2.8 is nice, and allows you to capture nice portraits and street shots, which is exactly what compact, 1-inch-sensor cameras are all about.

But something like an f/1.4 would go a long way in competing with the portrait profiles and other background-blurring effects that come built into smartphone cameras these days. After all, it’s not just APS-C cameras that Fuji’s potential 1-inch-sensor models would be up against.

While larger than and double the price of the X Half, the Fujifilm X100VI is a more professional alternative to a 1-inch sensor Fujifilm shooter (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

I’d also like to see RAW shooting in a future model. I know you’re never going to turn to an 8oz Fujifilm pocket camera for serious landscape photography or the like, but for the price of a second-hand mirrorless rig, I’d like the ability to edit my photos.

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I think features like these would grab lots of attention, but in the same interview with Phototrend, Shugo Kiryu, head of Fujifilm marketing, said the unique selling point of 1-inch sensor cameras could be connectivity with Instax, so we’ll see what the future holds.

A Fujifilm executive saying that it "intends to explore the potential" is hardly solid confirmation that there will be more one-inch sensors in the future, but I think it's a move that Fujifilm fans would love, if the price is right.

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