The best digital photo frames in 2021: display your images the digital way!

The best digital photo frames mean that you'll never have to choose which one of your favorite photos you can display – now they'll all be the star of the show! No matter whether you want to see snaps from your latest holiday, beloved childhood images or pictures of the latest bundle of joy to arrive in your family, the best digital photo frames are the perfect tool to display them.

This freedom from making decisions isn't the only benefit of investing in one of the best digital photo frames. While the initial cost might be a little more expensive than the best picture frames, you're likely to end up saving money on using the best online photo printing services in the long run.

In the past, many of the best digital photo frames required a USB stick or an SD card to display your images. However, most of them are now able to draw your shots directly from Cloud storage or social media, making it even easier to setup your new digital photo frame.

Just like physical photo frames, there are plenty of different styles, sizes and aspect ratios to choose from when selecting the best digital photo frame for you. However, unlike its analog counterparts, you'll also need to choose additional factors as well, including screen definition and whether the digital photo frame will feature wireless connectivity.

It's also worth considering who will be using the digital photo frame. If you're purchasing it as a gift for an elderly relative or a child, then you might want to go for a model with large buttons that's particularly easy to use.

To help you make the best purchasing decision for your needs, we've rounded up the best digital photo frames around. We've selected some fantastic budget-friendly options that won't weigh too heavily on your wallet, but we've also thrown in a few high-end products as well.

The best digital photo frames in 2021

1. Dragon Touch Classic 10 A 10-inch touch screen with app, email, FTP, Wi-Fi, USB and SD card input Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 800 Display: 10" Touchscreen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: 16GB Card slots: Yes Cloud services: Yes Video: Yes Dimensions: 29 x 3.8 x 21cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Touchscreen interface + 16GB internal storage + App, email, FTP, Wi-Fi, USB, SD input + User management Reasons to avoid - Video limited to 30 seconds - Not available in UK

A well-specced model that offers just about everything you could want from a digital photo frame, the Dragon Touch Classic 10's headline feature is its 10-inch touchscreen interface, which enables you to view and change images quickly and easily. The Classic 10 is more than a one-trick pony, though, especially when it comes to transferring your photos and videos across.

The unit can receive files using its own email address, a free smartphone app, via Wi-Fi and FTP server (with user management, so you can control who can access your frame), USB device and SD card. Its 16GB of internal storage is more than enough to store all the photos you could want, as well as good number of videos (which are limited to 30-second clips).

The frame is very attractive and would sit equally well on an office desk, a unit in the home, or even mounted on a wall.

2. Nixplay Seed Wave The best luxury digital photo frame Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Display: 13.3" Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: Yes, via Nixplay app Built-in storage: 10GB Card slots: No Cloud services: Yes Video: Yes, limited to 15 seconds per video Dimensions: 3.76 x 33.58 x 21.31cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS $229.99 View at Walmart Check Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Decent sized screen + Wireness connectivity + BlueTooth speakers Reasons to avoid - Pricey - Video playback only up to 15s

While it comes with a higher price tag, the Nixplay Seed Wave is also one of the most comprehensively specified when it comes to digital photo frames. Not only is the screen size decent at 13.3-inches, there are also built-in 5-watt Bluetooth speakers for streaming music, a motion sensor (with an active range of 2.5 metres), and a relatively generous 10GB of on-board storage. Bringing things bang up to date, a Nixplay app for iOS or Android gives users control of the frame via phone or tablet, and the ability to pull images from Google Photos, Dropbox, Flickr, Facebook and Instagram and display them.

The core features of the frame itself include a 16:9 aspect ratio display to match your widescreen telly, at a 1920 x 1080 full HD picture resolution. On the downside, video playback is limited to 15 seconds per video and there are no card slots – although Nixplay suggests the latter is actually a good thing.

3. Facebook Portal This is the best digital photo frame for video calling Specifications Resolution: 1280 x 900 Screen: 10in Dimensions: 10.2 x 7 x 0.8 inches Touch screen: Yes Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: None Motion sensor: Yes Video: Yes USB/SD slots: Yes/Yes Cloud services: Facebook, Instagram TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $128.49 View at Amazon $172 View at Walmart $179.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Makes video calls through Facebook & Whatsapp + Displays photos from Facebook and Instagram + You can use Alexa Reasons to avoid - No built-in storage

If you're looking for your digital photo frame to double up as a video calling device (which might be particularly useful if your country is still in some kind of lockdown), then the Facebook Portal is a great option for you. You can make video calls using either Facebook or Whatsapp – and the Portal's smart camera is even intelligent enough to follow you around the room as you move by panning and zooming.

However, even if you're just looking for a straight-up digital photo frame, the Facebook Portal is still a fantastic option. The Portal is able to display your images from Facebook and Instagram – plus you can load images from either a USB drive or an SD card.

For those concerned about their privacy, the Facebook Portal also comes with a switch to shut off the camera. You can also delete any recordings the Portal has heard, or choose to prevent the device from saving any of your recordings in the first place.

4. Aura Mason Best digital photo frame for gifting Specifications Resolution: 1600 x 800 Display: 9in Dimensions: 9.7 x 7.6 x 1.9 inches / 246.4 x 193 x 48.3mm Touch screen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: No Built-in storage: No Motion sensor: Yes Video: No USB/SD slots: No/No Cloud services: Instagram, Google Photos TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $179.99 View at Amazon $199.99 View at Best Buy $199.99 View at Kohl's Reasons to buy + Ideal as a gift, as can be set up with pictures without opening the box + Available in white or gray + Landscape or portrait orientation Reasons to avoid - No internal storage

Aura makes some of the best-looking frames around. We love the Mason frame it is designed so that you can set it up without having to open the packaging – making it a perfect gift for those who may struggle with setting up the image. Thanks to a QR code on the box, you can use the app to pick the pictures to be displayed – providing a wonderful surprise when the recipient unwraps their present (you can then add more images to the cloud-based library remotely later at any time you fancy). The app is simple to use, allowing you to find your images, and crop them if necessary. This model allows you to use the frame in upright or landscape formats – with a scroll bar for you to advance through the image library for both orientations. You can, of course, se the frame up to advance through the images at a preset interval (from 15 seconds to every four hours).

5. Meural WiFi Photo Frame The best 15-inch photo frame is great for art lovers Specifications Resolution: 1920 x 1080p Display: 15.6in Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: Yes Built-in storage: 8GB Card slots: No Cloud services: Yes Video: Yes Dimensions: 16 x 10 x 1.68 inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $297.50 View at Amazon $299.95 View at Crutchfield $299.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Wi-Fi enabled + Gesture controls + Optional art subscription service Reasons to avoid - Not touchscreen - Videos limited to 15secs

The Meural range of digital frames is an innovative idea from Netgear, who are one of the best-known names in wifi routers. The original Meural models were large Canvas II models available in 29x19in and 24x16in sizes for hanging on your wall. The Meural WiFi Photo Frame is much smaller - but with its 15.6in screen is still much bigger than most, giving a striking statement on your shelf, desk or mantelpiece. It comes with a stand that allows it to displayed in landscape or portrait format, but there is also a wall mount in the box too, should you want a more permanent fixture in your home. The unique feature of the Meural range is that you not only get to show off your photos - you can show off famous paintings and artworks too. The frame comes preloaded with 100 images from leading museums, artists, and collections from around the world. And if this appeals, you then have the option to subscribe to the Meural Art Library with over 30,000 artworks - although this costs $69.95 a year.

6. Aluratek Widescreen 15-inch High Resolution Photo Frame A digital frame that tries its hardest to resemble a conventional photo print frame Specifications Resolution: 1024 x 768 Display: 15 inches Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: No Remote: Yes Built-in storage: Yes, 2GB Card slots: Yes, SD Cloud services: No Video: Yes Dimensions: 46.36x10.41x43.18cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 18 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Large screen and classy looking traditional frame + 2GB of internal storage + ‘Shabby chic’ style Reasons to avoid - No Wi-Fi facility - One of the higher-priced ‘budget’ frames

Want a digital frame that closely resembles an actual analogue frame? This black rimmed beauty with inner white mount certainly looks the business and at 15-inches too the angle adjustable LCD screen is big enough to make an impression, with a 4:3 aspect ratio to match the most common digital image ratio and built in stereo speakers to add a bit of oomph and sound to video files. It may be towards the higher end of the current ‘budget’ frame line up, but we get a 2GB internal memory and remote feature, even if, frustratingly for some, there’s no Wi-Fi connectivity offered.

Seeking a digital photo frame that closely resembles a traditional frame and you wouldn’t be ashamed to hang on the living room wall? Then take a gander at this Aluratek 10-inch digital photo frame. This wall-mountable example offers a 16:9 widescreen ratio LCD display, 1024 x 600 resolution, supports SD cards up to 128GB in size and additionally allows the connection of a USB flash drive, or even hard drive.

Described as easy to use, with features including automatic photo slideshows, this could be the perfect no-fuss solution for those wanting a ‘plug and play’ digital image display, without the need to connect or stream images via Wi-Fi or pull images from Cloud storage sites and social media. A basic feature set then, but paring things back to the essentials makes it both affordable and easy to operate.

8. Powerextra 10 inch Digital Photo Frame A budget basic model with motion activated display Specifications Resolution: 1280x800 (or 1920x1080 in 16:9 ratio] Display: 10 inches Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: No Remote: Yes Built-in storage: No Card slots: Yes, SD Cloud services: No Video: No Dimensions: 15.6x8.6x2.4-inches TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 73 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Simple to use, + Fairly priced Reasons to avoid - No touch screen - No internal memory

A compact 10-inch screen with 180° viewing angle that provides the facility for widescreen viewing in 16:9 crop mode, and the ability to utilize USB drives and SD cards up to 32GB for transferring images. The frame also features a 3.5mm earphone jack as well as built in speakers, plus a motion sensor that automatically activates the frame when it detects someone in the room from up to two meters away. If you do want to use it manually, you can as a remote also comes handily provided out of the box. There’s no internal memory though and no touch screen facility, but these are really the only negatives.

9. Pix-Star Wi-Fi Digital The best Wi-Fi enabled digital photo frame Specifications Resolution: 1024 x 768 Display: 10" Touchscreen: No Wi-Fi: Yes Remote: Yes Built-in storage: 8GB Card slots: No Cloud services: No Video: No Dimensions: 22.4x18.5x2.4cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Send and receive photo emails directly from the frame + No computer required + 8GB of built-in storage provided Reasons to avoid - A period of familiarity with its multi-use menus needed - Frame surround and screen is 4:3 ratio rather than more common 16:9

This is a clever all-in-one multimedia screen that allows users to directly send and receive photos via email and the Internet, not just cards or USB sticks. While hooking up your camera or slotting in an SD card to a digital photo frame is fine, in this multimedia age, wouldn’t it be good if you could also send and receive photos directly from/to the frame via the Internet? Especially useful for older members of the family perhaps, the latter is the premise of this compact, standard 4:3 ratio 10-inch screen device that conveniently comes with 8GB of built in storage, which its maker suggests should accommodate up to 30,000 photos. Set up is made easy via the provided remote, with peace of mind provided courtesy of a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

