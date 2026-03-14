It's as rare as the proverbial rocking horse poop, but the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is on the show floor at the Photography & Video Show – open now until Tuesday March 17 at the NEC in Birmingham, England.

Launched in January, and technically on sale in mid-February, the street-oriented compact camera has been such a hit that some pre-orders won't be delivered until June. But if you make the trip to the NEC, you can try the camera for yourself at the Ricoh Pentax stand (C100).

As a big fan of cameras for black-and-white photography, I've been super excited to get my hands on the GR IV Monochrome – which, in case you missed it, takes the streetwise experience of the standard Ricoh GR IV but replaces the color sensor with a 25.74MP mono sensor.

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By omitting the color filter array, and removing the interpolation process used to render a full-color image, the sensor delivers incredible clarity and micro-contrast – and also promises great performance at higher ISO sensitivities.

(Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The compromise is that there is less headroom for exposing highlights, so you'll need to beware clipping if you're not used to shooting with an exclusively black-and-white sensor.

Because the camera I "liberated" from the Ricoh stand was a pre-production model, I can't share the images from my initial test. But I used it for typically GR run-and-gun reportage shots and was impressed with the tones and rendering produced by this camera.

Having spent a lot of time with the far larger and far more expensive Leica Q3 Monochrom, I have to say that I actually prefer the depth of the blacks and the overall punchiness of the Ricoh.

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Of course, you can judge for yourself if you try the camera out at The Photography & Video Show – which is open today until Tuesday March 17 at the NEC in Birmingham. For tickets and more information, visit The Photography & Video Show website.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

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