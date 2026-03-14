The Photography & Video Show is gear heaven – but I’m here for Samsung’s Creator Playground

The Photography & Video Show is in full swing with all the biggest names in the world of photo, video, and content creation showing off their latest gear. Canon has some pretty incredible VR tech, you can try Fujifilm’s GFX Eterna medium format cinema camera, and Loawa has some crazy magnification macro probe lenses – but my highlight is already Samsung’s Creator Playground.

The Creator Playground is always a regular attraction at the show, but this year it’s bigger and better than ever, with an entire globetrotting photo experience, and even a quick trip into outer space – take that Katy Perry.

Starting off in Europe, the trail kicks off in my home city of London, where you can pop into one of the city’s iconic red phone boxes. After that, take a quick bike tour through the orange groves of Spain before heading further through the Mediterranean, and living your own Mamma Mia fantasies on your private Greek island.

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Next, it's a quick hop over to the Americas. Wrap up warm for some tobogganing while the snow falls in Canada, throw down some chips in Las Vegas, before finishing in Mexico for some Day of the Dead celebrations.

A quick visit to Asia lets you head through India on a rickshaw before ending up in South Korea for some noodles under fluorescent lights.

Head next to the Middle East and a Moroccan tea house, before heading over to Africa and taking your jeep out on safari, where you can tick off two of the big five. Finish your world tour down under in a tropical paradise before hitting up an Australian BBQ.

Finally, suit up and blast off into outer space!

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If you want to go and create some content in the Creator Playground, head along to The Photography & Video Show at the NEC in Birmingham and have a play. For more information and tickets, visit the official website.