Funleader announces major milestone with Contax G to Leica M camera conversion kit

A long-running effort to bring classic Contax G lenses to modern Leica M cameras has reached a major milestone with the announcement of a new 28mm conversion kit.

The project, led by lens specialists Funleader and Mr. Ding, focuses on adapting the iconic optics from used Contax G1 and G2 cameras for use on Leica’s legendary rangefinder platform, without permanently modifying the original lenses.

For photographers who appreciate vintage glass but shoot with modern Leica bodies, the project represents a thoughtful bridge between two celebrated systems.

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The Contax G system, developed in the 1990s by Contax in collaboration with Carl Zeiss, quickly earned a reputation for its exceptional optical quality. Lenses such as the Planar 35mm f/2, Planar 45mm f/2, and Biogon 28mm f/2.8 became favorites among enthusiasts for their sharpness, character, and distinctive rendering.

Although the Contax G cameras themselves were discontinued years ago, the lenses have remained highly sought after, particularly among photographers who appreciate classic optics but want to use them on modern digital cameras.

Interest in adapting these lenses to Leica M bodies has existed for years, but doing so without permanently altering the lenses has always been a challenge. The Contax G to Leica M conversion project addresses that issue with a non-destructive approach.

a Leica with the converted 28mm Biogon attached, and 35mm Planar and 45mm Planar conversions beside it (Image credit: Funleader)

Instead of modifying the optics or replacing the original mount, the conversion kits are designed to integrate with the lens while keeping the original Contax G structure intact. This means the lenses retain their original design and can, in theory, be returned to their native configuration.

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Development of the conversion series began in 2019 with the introduction of the first G35 kit, allowing the popular Planar 35mm f/2 to be used on Leica M cameras. The initial release was well received and sold out quickly, encouraging the team to refine the concept further.

Two years later, the G45 conversion for the Planar 45mm f/2 was introduced, featuring smoother focus damping and improvements to the internal mechanical design. Those updates eventually informed the release of the G35 v2.0 in 2025, which included a redesigned focusing mechanism based on user feedback.

The newest addition to the lineup is the G28 conversion, announced in 2026. For this version, the designers selected a combination of materials intended to balance durability with manageable weight. Brass components are used within the internal structure to ensure long-term stability and precision. At the same time, the exterior housing is crafted from aluminum to keep the lens lightweight and practical for everyday shooting.

Together, the three conversions create a versatile focal length range that many photographers rely on for daily work. The 28mm Biogon offers a classic wide-angle perspective ideal for street and travel photography, the 35mm Planar serves as a versatile documentary lens, and the 45mm Planar provides a natural standard field of view.

With all three now available, Funleader and Mr. Ding have effectively completed a key chapter in the Contax G conversion project, while leaving the door open for future developments that may continue bringing vintage optics into the modern Leica ecosystem.

At the time of writing, the conversion will currently cost you $469 / £354.34 / $671.70 AUD