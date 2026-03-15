I thought cutting medium format in half would be a terrible idea...until I saw these stunning panoramic images
A YouTuber has tested a custom-modified Pentax 645 that shoots 32 frames on 120 film and the results are stunning – if you can get your head around how this system works
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This story made my day. Kyle McDougall, a Canadian YouTuber based in the UK, has tested out a custom-modified Pentax 645 that shoots 32 frames on medium format 120 film, instead of the standard 16 frames, producing dreamy panoramic stills.
McDougall received the camera from one of his followers, who must be a genius, because, along with creativity, modifying the Pentax camera required some serious engineering skills. The Pentax 645 is a medium-format film camera launched in the mid-1980s.
To make the Pentax half frame, Pencine120 masked film gate and adjusted the prism. He also tweaked the gearing so it only advanced halfway, along with making changes to the electronics so that the camera could correctly read out the frames.Article continues below
Watch: YouTuber test out a custom-modified half frame Pentax 645 medium format camera
While Pencine120 made some serious changes to the Pentax, cutting the frames in half creates iconic panoramic shots. In fact, the wide shots look brilliant and only bolster the Pentax 645’s reputation of being an affordable medium format film camera capable of producing image quality comparable to large format.
McDougall was able to snap some beautiful shots along the Hastings coastline in England, which really suited the modified, panoramic field of view. Although, in post-production, he ran into some issues as scanning these images proved tricky due to the unique, modified frame size.
That said, to Pencine120’s credit, the frame size was practically the same as XPan, a film produced for the TX-1 and Hasselblad XPan cameras – systems that could switch between standard and panoramic modes.
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Half-frame film cameras like the Pentax 17 are sliced in half to create vertical images, so it's interesting to see a film camera go the other way in order to create panoramas.
You’ll never catch me taking apart a camera and messing about with its insides, but this video certainly has me more interested in experimenting with film, or at least finding novel ways of using my mirrorless Sony A7 III to create more immersive photos.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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