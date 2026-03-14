The new Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II is almost here, despite high demand in Japan. Is this the next best do-it-all lens?
The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II is about to ship out, despite high demand in Japan
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Photographers may be able to get their hands on the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II earlier than expected.
Nikon's new 70-200mm was originally expected to ship out at "the end of March" for the US and around March 19 in the UK.
But, Nikon Japan issued a statement saying that delivery may take longer "due to the overwhelming number of orders." It was unclear at the time whether or not other regions would be affected, but according to an email shared by Nikon Rumors from Amazon to a preorder customer, Amazon is shipping the lens earlier than expected in the US on March 27. US retailer B&H lists a March 26 ship date.Article continues below
The Nikon UK website indicates March 19 as the date when shipping will begin.
Nikon is touting the forthcoming Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II as a serious upgrade to its predecessor, the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, which my colleague, Mathew Richards, reviewed as the “best 70-200mm zoom in the world.” Looking at the new features, I’m inclined to believe Nikon as, on paper, they are impressive.
What jumps out to me is the 45% reduction in autofocus scan time at the telephoto end and 40% more accurate tracking. These are big claims which, if true for a range of photographic scenarios, could see people ditch their 200mm prime for shooting things like wildlife and sports.
Nikon has also said that the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II is 50% quieter than its predecessor, and it’s almost 8oz (362g) lighter too, weighing 35oz (998g).
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Will this lens be impressive enough to convert Sony and Canon users to Nikon? Surely not; but it has strong potential to become Nikon shooters’ next go-to versatile lens, despite the hefty price of $3,196.95 / £2,999 / AU$5,399.
We’ll see just how good this lens really is when we get our hands on it for testing. For now, I recommend you check out our initial thoughts on the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II, which includes a deep dive into its specs and comparisons with the previous model as well as competitor lenses.
The lens is available for pre-order at several retailers, including Adorama and B&H in the US, London Camera Exchange and Park Cameras in the UK, and Camera House in Australia.
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Discover my colleague, Adam Waring’s, expert opinion of the best Nikon cameras. He’s been shooting Nikon for years and has plenty of tips for what to look for.
I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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