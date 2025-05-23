Get 14 bonus gifts with the June 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Go time traveling with your camera this month, as we showcase 10 ways to photograph historic scenes in the countryside or built environment.

From standing stones and castles, to seaside structures and steam railways – and more – discover how shooting the past can give your outdoor images an extra dimension.

Photo Active presents another batch of inspiring projects, starting with fruit-splash fun (pictured, above).

Other creative ideas include making a pinhole camera, photographing street musicians in full flow, and learning some expert tips for capturing the majesty of brown pelicans.

You'll also learn the best way of documenting the action scenes at a military reenactment, and in a nod to our cover feature, how to combine astrophotography with historic scenic views.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is pretty open-ended – music. So to get printed in the magazine, send us your best shot of music being performed or enjoyed. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 36.

Other highlights in June's Digital Camera

Long-term readers of Digital Camera will remember The Perimeter, a column by architectural and landscape photographer Quintin Lake that ran between 2016 and 2020.

Now the project the column was based on has been turned into a substantial new photography book. We find out all about it from the man himself, in Pro in Focus on page 8.

Getting up close – and closer still – to your subjects is the theme of this month's Camera Clinic, an 8-page masterclass about macro photography.

Your expert tutor Will Cheung tells you how to get started in a genre that has grown substantially in popularity in recent years. Get ready to see the world in a whole new way, from page 64.

There are plenty of books covering the history of photography on the market, but this is one of the best we've seen.

With the development of the medium set out in chronological order, accompanied by oodles of photo trivia that will give you the jump on your rivals in the camera club's annual quiz, treat yourself to a copy of David Young's A Brief History of Photography.

We chat to the author to find out how the book came together, in Behind the Lens on page 102.

Five new Digital Darkroom tutorials will walk you through some creative editing techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2.

We show you how to enhance photographs of landscapes with the masking tools found in Adobe Photoshop (above), make linear sunset shots glow using Lightroom, and how working on pixel-based layers in Photoshop can expand your creative possibilities.

Plus, we recently launched a new tutorial series covering DxO PhotoLab 8 – a leading image editing program which is available without a subscription.

The series continues by looking at a typical workflow that uses some of the most common functions.

If you don't own DxO PhotoLab, then we've got your back – take advantage of an opportunity to get 15% off any DxO software until 31 December 2025. For details of this exclusive offer for Digital Camera readers, see page 92.

June's equipment reviews include the Nikon Z5 II, an update of the brand's entry point to full-frame mirrorless photography.

But there's nothing budget about the specs of this new body, as it shares some of the cutting-edge tech used in the more expensive Nikon Z 6III – turn to page 106 to see how the Z5 II performs in our real-world testing.

Also tested this month is the Fujinon XF16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR II, the latest version of a range-topping standard zoom for Fujifilm X Series cameras.

Plus, the photo and video powerhouse that is the Canon EOS R5 Mark II was recently lab tested. These results appear in a four-page review from page 110.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

June’s bonus gifts comprise nine photo tips cards, 23 minutes of video tutorials, 19 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom, and a camera buying guide ebook.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 295 of Digital Camera:

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, action – and more!

23 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

19 Actions, presets and macros for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

