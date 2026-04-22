Shot with a phone camera, this striking "concrete vs. nature" image wins US$10,000 top prize in global photography competition
"It made me pause and reflect on how progress is often defined by what we build, yet given meaning by what continues to grow around it," says the award-winning photographer
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The winners of the photography competition 'Concrete in Life' 2025/26 have been announced, with Filipino photographer Celbert Palaganas taking the US$10,000 grand prize for his image Pillars Across the Sea.
Shot on a Google Pixel camera phone using its 48MP ultra-wide camera, the winning image captures the contrast between nature and engineering at the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in the Philippines – the longest bridge in the country, spanning approx 8.9km and completed in 2021 using largely sustainable construction materials.
Against a glowing sunset, the structure rises above the water while natural elements frame the scene below. It shows a striking visual balance between human infrastructure and the natural world – a central theme in the photography competition.Article continues below
The winning image: 'Pillars Across the Sea'
Tech details
Gear: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with 2.02mm f/1.7 back camera
Exposure: 1/280 sec, f/1.7, ISO 52
Palaganas explains, "What inspired me to take this image was that striking contrast I witnessed in a single moment, the strength and permanence of concrete infrastructure rising above, and the quiet strength of nature growing below.
"It made me pause and reflect on how progress is often defined by what we build, yet given meaning by what continues to grow around it. In that frame, I saw not conflict, but coexistence, where engineering and nature share the same space, each enhancing the presence of the other."
Commenting on the winning picture, competition Judge Chris George, Content Director at Digital Camera World, said: "What a brilliant image with great color, using the huge depth of field available with a smartphone to ensure the plants in the foreground are as sharp as the bridge’s structure."
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GCCA’s Concrete in Life photography competition
Organized by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), this is the 7th time the annual competition has celebrated the artistry in concrete architecture and highlighted the crucial role concrete plays in our daily lives.
This year's competition received over 20,000 entries from around the globe, showcasing diverse perspectives on concrete – the world's most widely used substance after water.
The photographs not only capture exquisitely designed architecture but also depict urban environments, critical infrastructure, and the interactions between people and their concrete surroundings.
For more info, and to discover all awarded photographs, visit the GCCA website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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