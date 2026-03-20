These four Fujifilm Instax cameras just won major industry design awards!

The iF Design Award remains one of the most prestigious international design competitions, and now four Fujifilm Instax instant cameras have won the top honor – bringing back nostalgia in a truly tech-advanced little camera body.

Launched in 1953, the iF Design Award recognizes excellence across categories including mirrorless cameras, instant cameras, medical equipment, and production printers.

This year, Fujifilm secured an impressive 23 awards – marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized for its innovation and design excellence!

Article continues below

Among the brand's winning products were the Fujifilm GFX100RF, Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55, Fujifilm X-T30 III, Fujifilm X-E5, Fujifilm X Half, Fujinon XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR, and Fujinon XC 13-33mmf/3.5-6.3.

Among the awarded instant cameras are the Instax Wide Evo, Instax Mini LiPlay+, Instax Mini 41, and a Japanese exclusive – a special edition honoring a pro golfer's victory...

The award-winning instant cameras

Instax WIDE Evo™

The Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo is available for $409 £319 – Don't miss our full review (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

iF Design Award explains, "The instax WIDE Evo™ is a retro-inspired hybrid instant camera built to make crafting masterpieces a joy. A suite of styles and effects that maximize the creative potential of wide format shooting is delivered through physical dials and levers that bring the process to life.

"The wide-ranging settings can be combined in more than 100,000 ways, offering almost limitless possibilities for expression with diverse aesthetics. This camera delivers abundant creative freedom in a design fusing classic and modern elements, complete with tactile manual controls, to transform instant photography into an endlessly satisfying experience."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instax mini LiPlay+™

iF Design Award points out, "The instax mini LiPlay+™ is a new advancement on the hit instax mini LiPlay™, which integrates sound into instant photos to capture memories even more vividly.

"A first for the instax™ series, this hybrid device features a selfie camera for capturing moments together with friends and family alongside a new evolution on the sound concept, adding background music to bring the emotion behind memories to life.

"The simple form fusing two distinct textures fits seamlessly with users' style in this new camera built to bring people together through deeper communication in the social media age."

Instax mini 41™

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 is available for $116.95 £94 – make sure to read our hands-on review (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

"The instax mini 41™ is an entry-level model designed to bring more people the joy of taking and printing photos on the spot with an analog instax™ camera. The stylish, classic-inspired design also makes for an ideal fashion accessory to match any style when out on the go," says iF Design Award.

"The evolved automatic light adjustment function that optimizes the brightness to fit the shooting environment now also automatically adjusts the flash level in close-up mode, which is also ideal for selfies."

Instax mini Evo™ PINK (RIO)

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Eco PINK (RIO) is a Japan-exclusive limited special edition, celebrating pro golfer Rio Takeda's 2024 JLPGA Mercedes Ranking victory (Image credit: Fujifilm / iF Design Awards)

"With a high-quality classic camera-inspired design, the instax mini Evo ™ offers a next-generation experience fusing analog operation with digital functions in an instant camera providing 100 effect combinations of photographic expressions and the series' best ever image quality," iF Design Award highlights.

"This special model takes the camera to new heights, celebrating pro golfer Rio Takeda topping the 2024 JLPGA Mercedes Ranking with a pink design encompassing both modern trends and Takeda's signature color as a special memento for users. The camera also includes an exclusive matching strap decorated with a logo and stitching to further elevate the special feel."

You might like...

Browse the best Fujifilm cameras, the best instant cameras, and the best compact cameras.