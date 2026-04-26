"The finest stills camera ever made" wins major industry award – it shoots 100MP images in true end-to-end HDR color

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is a photography juggernaut: 100MP, 10 stops of IBIS, 15.3 stops of dynamic range, algorithmic AF, LiDAR and more – now honored with a TIPA award

Building on its DGP Imaging Award win last year, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C has now added another major accolade to its list – this time being crowned Best Medium Format Camera at the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) World Awards.

The TIPA World Awards recognize the best new photo and imaging products each year, celebrating innovation in technology, design, and user experience across the industry. The awards are widely regarded as one of the most respected honors in the imaging world.

The winners are decided at TIPA's General Assembly, where leading photography publications – including Digital Camera World – vote on the most impressive launches. Out of 40 categories, Hasselblad's flagship was named the leading medium format camera, reinforcing its position at the high end of the segment.

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A masterpiece of camera: the Hasselblad X2D II 100C

£6,400 The Hasselblad X2D II 100C was launched in August 2025 and is available for $7,399 (Image credit: James Artaius)

Hasselblad's X2D II 100C – described in our review as "the finest stills camera ever made"– is a standout choice for medium format photographers. It combines luxurious ergonomics, a tilting OLED screen, a built-in 1TB SSD for high-volume shooting, a 100MP medium format sensor, and true end-to-end HDR color.

The TIPA notes that the X2D II 100C represents the next chapter in the evolution of medium format photography.

"The X2D II combines extraordinary image quality with refined handling and modern performance. Its large high-resolution sensor delivers stunning detail, remarkable dynamic range, and rich colour accuracy.

"Advanced in-body image stabilization allows photographers to capture handheld images with exceptional clarity, while the intuitive interface and beautifully crafted design make for seamless operation in the field. Fast internal storage and improved responsiveness further enhance the shooting experience. "

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What makes it award-worthy is the balance of pure tech with genuine usability. Despite its powerhouse specs, the X2D II feels nimble, intuitive, and creatively freeing, offering professionals unmatched color depth, dynamic range, and precision.

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