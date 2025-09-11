The wait is over! Here are the full specs and price for Fujifilm's first medium format cinema camera
The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 cine camera gets price, release date and full specs – alongside the new Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 lens
Fujifilm has been teasing us with its long-anticipated GFX Eterna cinema camera for months – but at last, the wait is over.
The GFX Eterna is a huge step for Fujifilm into the world of filmmaking, and the Eterna has quickly built anticipation thanks to its unprecedented sensor size, wide lens compatibility, and integration with Fujifilm’s signature Film Simulations – and everyone has been chomping at the bit to find out the final specs, price and when they might actually be able to get theor hands on the camera.
Today, Fujifilm confirmed that the GFX Eterna 55 will begin shipping in October 2025 with a price tag of $16,499.95 (worldwide pricing to be confirmed). Pre-orders open on September 15 at select retailers.
Alongside it, the company is releasing the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens, priced at $5,999.95, and designed specifically to complement the Eterna’s giant medium format sensor.
Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55
At the heart of the Eterna 55 is a 102MP GFX CMOS II HS Bayer sensor (43.8 x 33.9mm) – which is the tallest digital filmmaking sensor yet available commercially. This sensor is paired with Fujifilm’s X-Processor 5, used across its APS-C and GFX range, delivering dual-base ISO (800 and 3200), 14+ stops of dynamic range, an internal ND filter (ND0.6 – ND2.1) and internal recording up to 8K DCI.
The camera supports a huge range of sensor formats, from 4:3 open gate to Super 35 and anamorphic options, making it one of the most versatile large-format cinema systems on the market. Filmmakers also get internal Apple ProRes recording, support for Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud, and up to 16 custom 3D LUTs alongside 20 of Fujifilm’s acclaimed Film Simulations – including Eterna/Cinema and Classic Chrome.
John Blackwood, Director of Product Marketing at Fujifilm North America, emphasized the significance of the sensor: “GFX Eterna 55 introduces the filmmaking community to the tallest digital filmmaking sensor ever available for purchase. The native 4:3 open gate format echoes back to the legacy of Super 35mm, but at a scale nearly 1.7x larger.”
You can see the extensive breakdown of resolutions, ratios, and frame rates in the table below:
Format
Mode
Output size
Aspect
Fps max
Image Circle (W x H)
GF
Open Gate
3840x2880
4:3
48fps
43.63 x 32.71
|Row 1 - Cell 0
DCI 8K / 8K
8192x4320 / 7680x4320
17:9 / 16:9
24 / 30fps
30.8 / 28.88 x 16.24
|Row 2 - Cell 0
Cine. 5.8K
5824x2436
2.39:1
30fps
43.8 x 18.32
|Row 3 - Cell 0
DCI 4K / 4K
4096x2160 / 3840x2160
17:9 / 16:9
60fps
43.63 x 23.01 / 24.55
|Row 4 - Cell 0
FHD
2048x1080 / 1920x1080
17:9 / 16:9
120fps
43.63 x 23.01 / 24.55
Premista
DCI 8K, 8K
8192x4320 / 7680x4320
17:9 / 16:9
24 / 30fps
0.80 / 28.88 x 16.24
|Row 6 - Cell 0
5.4K
5440x2868
17:9
30fps
40.91 x 21.57
|Row 7 - Cell 0
DCI 4K / 4K
4096x2160 / 3840x2160
17:9 / 16:9
60fps
40.27 x 21.23 / 22.65
|Row 8 - Cell 0
FHD
2048x1080 / 1920x1080
17:9 / 16:9
120fps
40.27 x 21.23 / 22.65
35mm
DCI 8K / 8K
8192x4320 / 7680x4320
17:9 / 16:9
24 / 30fps
30.8 / 28.88 x 16.24
|Row 10 - Cell 0
4.8K
4776x3184 / 4776x2688
3:2 / 16:9
30fps
35.92 x 23.94 / 20.21
|Row 11 - Cell 0
DCI 4K / 4K
4096x2160 / 3840x2160
17:9 / 16:9
30fps
35.92 x 18.95 / 20.21
|Row 12 - Cell 0
FHD
2048x1080 / 1920x1080
17:9 / 16:9
60fps
35.92 x 18.95 / 20.20
Anamorphic (35mm)
Anamorphic 8K 2x
8192x2968 / 8080x3380
2.76:1 / 2.39:1
24fps
35.07 / 30.38 x 25.42
|Row 14 - Cell 0
Anamorphic 4.6K
4664x3380 / 4040x3380
1.38:1 / 1.20:1
24fps
35.07 / 30.38 x 25.42
Super35mm
Super35mm 6.3K
6382x3590
16:9
24fps
24.00 x 13.50
|Row 16 - Cell 0
DCI 4K / 4K
4096x2160 / 3840x2160
17:9 / 16:9
30fps
24.00 x 12.66 / 13.50
|Row 17 - Cell 0
FHD
2048x1080 / 1920x1080
17:9 / 16:9
60fps
24.00 x 12.63 / 13.49
Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens
To accompany the new body, Fujifilm has unveiled the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR – a cinema zoom lens purpose-built for the GFX system.
Covering a 32-90mm range (25-71mm full-frame equivalent) it features a constant T3.5 aperture, a 13-blade rounded diaphragm for smooth bokeh and a minimum focus distance of 0.8m. Inside are 25 elements in 19 groups, including 3 aspherical and 3 ED elements, which should ensure a high optical performance across the zoom range.
The GF 32-90mm remains manageable for on-set use, though, with a weight of 2.15kg / 4.74lbs, yet still includes a rugged weather-resistant build, optical image stabilization and a front diameter of 114mm.
Where to see the Eterna in action
The GFX Eterna 55 will be making appearances at major filmmaking events worldwide, starting with Create With Us at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, MN (September 28 2025) followed by Jackson Wild in Jackson, WY (September 28 - October 02). It will then head to CAPER in Buenos Aires (October 07-09) and Semana AMC in Mexico City (October 18-23).
Later in the month, it will be showcased at NAB NY in New York (October 22-23), before traveling to Ampliar la Mirada in Santiago, Chile (November 4-6) and the ProFusion Expo in Toronto, Canada (November 5-6). The tour concludes with a showing at Camerimage in Toruń, Poland (November 15-22).
Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.
