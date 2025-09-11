The wait is over! Here are the full specs and price for Fujifilm's first medium format cinema camera

Fujifilm has been teasing us with its long-anticipated GFX Eterna cinema camera for months – but at last, the wait is over.

The GFX Eterna is a huge step for Fujifilm into the world of filmmaking, and the Eterna has quickly built anticipation thanks to its unprecedented sensor size, wide lens compatibility, and integration with Fujifilm’s signature Film Simulations – and everyone has been chomping at the bit to find out the final specs, price and when they might actually be able to get theor hands on the camera.

Today, Fujifilm confirmed that the GFX Eterna 55 will begin shipping in October 2025 with a price tag of $16,499.95 (worldwide pricing to be confirmed). Pre-orders open on September 15 at select retailers.



Alongside it, the company is releasing the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR Lens, priced at $5,999.95, and designed specifically to complement the Eterna’s giant medium format sensor.

Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

At the heart of the Eterna 55 is a 102MP GFX CMOS II HS Bayer sensor (43.8 x 33.9mm) – which is the tallest digital filmmaking sensor yet available commercially. This sensor is paired with Fujifilm’s X-Processor 5, used across its APS-C and GFX range, delivering dual-base ISO (800 and 3200), 14+ stops of dynamic range, an internal ND filter (ND0.6 – ND2.1) and internal recording up to 8K DCI.

The camera supports a huge range of sensor formats, from 4:3 open gate to Super 35 and anamorphic options, making it one of the most versatile large-format cinema systems on the market. Filmmakers also get internal Apple ProRes recording, support for Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud, and up to 16 custom 3D LUTs alongside 20 of Fujifilm’s acclaimed Film Simulations – including Eterna/Cinema and Classic Chrome.

John Blackwood, Director of Product Marketing at Fujifilm North America, emphasized the significance of the sensor: “GFX Eterna 55 introduces the filmmaking community to the tallest digital filmmaking sensor ever available for purchase. The native 4:3 open gate format echoes back to the legacy of Super 35mm, but at a scale nearly 1.7x larger.”

You can see the extensive breakdown of resolutions, ratios, and frame rates in the table below:

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally Format Mode Output size Aspect Fps max Image Circle (W x H) GF Open Gate 3840x2880 4:3 48fps 43.63 x 32.71 Row 1 - Cell 0 DCI 8K / 8K 8192x4320 / 7680x4320 17:9 / 16:9 24 / 30fps 30.8 / 28.88 x 16.24 Row 2 - Cell 0 Cine. 5.8K 5824x2436 2.39:1 30fps 43.8 x 18.32 Row 3 - Cell 0 DCI 4K / 4K 4096x2160 / 3840x2160 17:9 / 16:9 60fps 43.63 x 23.01 / 24.55 Row 4 - Cell 0 FHD 2048x1080 / 1920x1080 17:9 / 16:9 120fps 43.63 x 23.01 / 24.55 Premista DCI 8K, 8K 8192x4320 / 7680x4320 17:9 / 16:9 24 / 30fps 0.80 / 28.88 x 16.24 Row 6 - Cell 0 5.4K 5440x2868 17:9 30fps 40.91 x 21.57 Row 7 - Cell 0 DCI 4K / 4K 4096x2160 / 3840x2160 17:9 / 16:9 60fps 40.27 x 21.23 / 22.65 Row 8 - Cell 0 FHD 2048x1080 / 1920x1080 17:9 / 16:9 120fps 40.27 x 21.23 / 22.65 35mm DCI 8K / 8K 8192x4320 / 7680x4320 17:9 / 16:9 24 / 30fps 30.8 / 28.88 x 16.24 Row 10 - Cell 0 4.8K 4776x3184 / 4776x2688 3:2 / 16:9 30fps 35.92 x 23.94 / 20.21 Row 11 - Cell 0 DCI 4K / 4K 4096x2160 / 3840x2160 17:9 / 16:9 30fps 35.92 x 18.95 / 20.21 Row 12 - Cell 0 FHD 2048x1080 / 1920x1080 17:9 / 16:9 60fps 35.92 x 18.95 / 20.20 Anamorphic (35mm) Anamorphic 8K 2x 8192x2968 / 8080x3380 2.76:1 / 2.39:1 24fps 35.07 / 30.38 x 25.42 Row 14 - Cell 0 Anamorphic 4.6K 4664x3380 / 4040x3380 1.38:1 / 1.20:1 24fps 35.07 / 30.38 x 25.42 Super35mm Super35mm 6.3K 6382x3590 16:9 24fps 24.00 x 13.50 Row 16 - Cell 0 DCI 4K / 4K 4096x2160 / 3840x2160 17:9 / 16:9 30fps 24.00 x 12.66 / 13.50 Row 17 - Cell 0 FHD 2048x1080 / 1920x1080 17:9 / 16:9 60fps 24.00 x 12.63 / 13.49

Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens

To accompany the new body, Fujifilm has unveiled the Fujinon GF 32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR – a cinema zoom lens purpose-built for the GFX system.

Covering a 32-90mm range (25-71mm full-frame equivalent) it features a constant T3.5 aperture, a 13-blade rounded diaphragm for smooth bokeh and a minimum focus distance of 0.8m. Inside are 25 elements in 19 groups, including 3 aspherical and 3 ED elements, which should ensure a high optical performance across the zoom range.

The GF 32-90mm remains manageable for on-set use, though, with a weight of 2.15kg / 4.74lbs, yet still includes a rugged weather-resistant build, optical image stabilization and a front diameter of 114mm.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Where to see the Eterna in action

The GFX Eterna 55 will be making appearances at major filmmaking events worldwide, starting with Create With Us at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, MN (September 28 2025) followed by Jackson Wild in Jackson, WY (September 28 - October 02). It will then head to CAPER in Buenos Aires (October 07-09) and Semana AMC in Mexico City (October 18-23).

Later in the month, it will be showcased at NAB NY in New York (October 22-23), before traveling to Ampliar la Mirada in Santiago, Chile (November 4-6) and the ProFusion Expo in Toronto, Canada (November 5-6). The tour concludes with a showing at Camerimage in Toruń, Poland (November 15-22).

You might also like...

Check out the best Fujifilm GF lenses to see what to pair with the Eterna, and see how the system compares to the best cinema cameras and the best Fujifilm cameras.