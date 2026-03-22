The iF Design Award remains one of the most prestigious international design competitions – and the Fujifilm X Half (also known as the X-HF1) has taken top honors. It's a camera that has sparked plenty of debate – often divisive, but undeniably one of the most talked-about compact cameras of the past year.

When the X Half was announced in May 2025, it immediately caught the attention of photographers and enthusiasts alike. Largely thanks to its digital half-frame film camera concept and playful, nostalgic approach to photography.

It comes with some unique features like 2-in-1 diptychs and a dedicated 'film camera mode' – but has also earned a spot on DCW's "worst cameras of 2025" list. Priced at $849 / £549, it's not an easy sell. Many critics argue it's"too expensive" for what is essentially a creative tool, especially given its relatively modest specs.

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The Fujifilm X Half wins the iF Design Award 2026

What Fujifilm’s dinky little X100VI lookalike lacks in specs, it more than makes up for in fun (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The iF Design Award says, "The X half is a compact half-frame camera rediscovering and reinventing the charm of film photography in digital form, delivering fresh creative possibilities for capturing everyday moments.

"Shooting in a vertical format inspired by classic half-frame cameras, the design offers new evolutions such as 2-in-1 shooting with the ability to freely combine stills and video for creative works making full use of the distinctive aspect ratio.

"From the tactile movement of the frame advance lever to the subtle sub-LCD that echoes a film window, every detail embraces authentic design to bring the fun of shooting with an analog half-frame camera to life."

Fujifilm wins 23 iF Design Awards – a milestone in its growing legacy

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the highest resolution compact camera currently on the market – and behind its stylish housing sits a massive 102MP CMOS II medium format sensor. Now it's added another accolade to its name, also scooping the iF Design Award. Read the news here (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Launched in 1953, the iF Design Award recognizes excellence across categories including mirrorless cameras, instant cameras, medical equipment, and production printers.

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This year, Fujifilm secured an impressive 23 awards – marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized for its innovation and design excellence.

Among the brand's winning products were the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55, Fujifilm GFX100RF, Fujifilm X-T30 III, Fujifilm X-E5, Fujinon XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR, Fujinon XC 13-33mmf/3.5-6.3, Instax Wide Evo, Instax Mini LiPlay+, and Instax Mini 41.

The iF Award noted that Fujifilm, "not only pursues functionality and performance, but also engages in design development that leverages the full value of those strengths."

The organization added that Fujifilm will continue to focus on creating products that combine "beautiful appearance" with portability, usability, and comfort – driving new value in product design.

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