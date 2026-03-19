Top design industry award for US$16,500 world's first medium-format cinema camera – "a win for filmmakers and fans alike" – featuring 102MP open gate
When the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 launched last year, it made big headlines – now it wins a prestigious iF Design Award
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
In October 2025, the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 launched – and filmmakers around the globe eagerly awaited the world's first medium-format cinema camera, combining Fujifilm's photographic legacy with the demands of modern digital production.
Following its entry into the professional cinema camera space with the GFX Externa 55, Fujifilm quickly made an impact. The camera scooped a Red Dot Design Award last year – one of Japan's most prestigious honors. Now, it has added another major accolade, standing out among around 11,000 entries to win an iF Design Award.
Designed to capture cinematic imagery with exceptional depth and tonal range, the GFX Eterna 55 features a sensor approx. 1.7x larger than a full-frame, alongside 102MP open-gate recording and 8K video. Dual three-inch LCD monitors and dedicated focus and zoom dials ensure intuitive, pro operation, all housed in a body purpose-built for cinema workflows.Article continues below
The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 wins the iF Design Award 2026
The iF Design Award says, "The world’s first filmmaking camera with a large-format sensor, the GFX ETERNA 55 is built to redefine visual storytelling from feature films to documentaries.
"Leveraging the unique atmospheric expression of its sensor 1.7 times larger than full frame alongside world-first operability features, such as the innovative double GUI system, this camera offers unprecedented creativity and versatility for crews large and small.
"Deployment with the GF32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens elevates operability through features such as remote operation and highlights the sensor’s image quality, contributing to the creation of masterful cinematic works."
Record award success for Fujiflim
Launched in 1953, the iF Design Award remains one of the most prestigious international design competitions, recognizing excellence across categories including mirrorless cameras, instant cameras, medical equipment, and production printers.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
This year, Fujifilm secured an impressive 23 awards – marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized for its innovation and design excellence.
Among the winning products were the Fujifilm GFX100RF, Fujifilm X-T30 III, Fujifilm X-E5, Fujifilm X Half, Fujinon XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR, Fujinon XC 13-33mmf/3.5-6.3, Instax Wide Evo, Instax Mini LiPlay+, and Instax Mini 41.
The iF Award noted that Fujifilm, "not only pursues functionality and performance, but also engages in design development that leverages the full value of those strengths."
The organization added that Fujifilm will continue to focus on creating products that combine "beautiful appearance" with portability, usability, and comfort – driving new value in product design.
A well-deserved success for Fujifilm – and another milestone in its growing legacy.
You might like...
Browse the best Fujifilm cameras, the best cinema cameras, the best cameras for filmmaking, and the best cine lenses.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.