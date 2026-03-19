The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 pushes technical boundaries in cinema production with medium-format innovation. Now it's added another accolade to its name, scooping the iF Design Award

In October 2025, the Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 launched – and filmmakers around the globe eagerly awaited the world's first medium-format cinema camera, combining Fujifilm's photographic legacy with the demands of modern digital production.

Following its entry into the professional cinema camera space with the GFX Externa 55, Fujifilm quickly made an impact. The camera scooped a Red Dot Design Award last year – one of Japan's most prestigious honors. Now, it has added another major accolade, standing out among around 11,000 entries to win an iF Design Award.

Designed to capture cinematic imagery with exceptional depth and tonal range, the GFX Eterna 55 features a sensor approx. 1.7x larger than a full-frame, alongside 102MP open-gate recording and 8K video. Dual three-inch LCD monitors and dedicated focus and zoom dials ensure intuitive, pro operation, all housed in a body purpose-built for cinema workflows.

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The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 wins the iF Design Award 2026

£13,999 The Fujifilm GFX Eterna 55 is the brand's first medium-format cinema camera, available for $16,499.95 (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The iF Design Award says, "The world’s first filmmaking camera with a large-format sensor, the GFX ETERNA 55 is built to redefine visual storytelling from feature films to documentaries.

"Leveraging the unique atmospheric expression of its sensor 1.7 times larger than full frame alongside world-first operability features, such as the innovative double GUI system, this camera offers unprecedented creativity and versatility for crews large and small.

"Deployment with the GF32-90mm T3.5 PZ OIS WR lens elevates operability through features such as remote operation and highlights the sensor’s image quality, contributing to the creation of masterful cinematic works."

Record award success for Fujiflim

The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the highest resolution compact camera currently on the market – and behind its stylish housing sits a massive 102MP CMOS II medium format sensor. Now it's added another accolade to its name, also scooping the iF Design Award (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Launched in 1953, the iF Design Award remains one of the most prestigious international design competitions, recognizing excellence across categories including mirrorless cameras, instant cameras, medical equipment, and production printers.

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This year, Fujifilm secured an impressive 23 awards – marking the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized for its innovation and design excellence.

Among the winning products were the Fujifilm GFX100RF, Fujifilm X-T30 III, Fujifilm X-E5, Fujifilm X Half, Fujinon XF 23mm f/2.8 R WR, Fujinon XC 13-33mmf/3.5-6.3, Instax Wide Evo, Instax Mini LiPlay+, and Instax Mini 41.

The iF Award noted that Fujifilm, "not only pursues functionality and performance, but also engages in design development that leverages the full value of those strengths."

The organization added that Fujifilm will continue to focus on creating products that combine "beautiful appearance" with portability, usability, and comfort – driving new value in product design.

A well-deserved success for Fujifilm – and another milestone in its growing legacy.

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