"On that foggy morning, a person rowed a boat and was about to cross under the bridge. I immediately chased after him along the shore," says award-winning photographer

"I rarely encounter people rowing boats under the bridge piers, which cannot satisfy the perfect interaction between concrete and human culture in my heart," says the photographer behind the award-winning image

A lone boat drifting through thick morning fog beneath a towering concrete bridge has earned photographer Naitaotao Li a major award – and a viral-worthy image that feels almost otherworldly.

The image Time and Space Travellers transforms an everyday scene into something almost surreal. Thick morning fog, soft light, and the repeating geometry of the bridge piers create a layered composition where human movement and industrial structure intersect. The silhouette of the lone boatman, reflected in the water, breaks the rigid nature of concrete.

Now highlighted as the Concrete in Daily Life winner in the Concrete in Life 2025/26 photography competition, this image stands out for how concrete shapes modern life. Li's capture brings together the tension and harmony between natural atmosphere, human activity, and monumental infrastructure.

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Concrete in Daily Life Winner: 'Time and Space Travellers'

Li explains, "I took the photo by the Songhua River in Harbin, China. The reason why I want to capture this moment is because I often go to the river to shoot landscapes and bird works.

"When passing under the bridge, I really like the depth of the bridge piers and the compression brought by the telephoto lens. However, I rarely encounter people rowing boats under the bridge piers, which cannot satisfy the perfect interaction between concrete and human culture in my heart.

"Fortunately, on that foggy morning, a person rowed a boat from ahead and was about to cross under the bridge. I immediately chased after him on the shore and captured this moment by pressing the shutter button continuously".

GCCA’s Concrete in Life photography competition

Organized by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), this is the 7th time the annual competition has celebrated the artistry in concrete architecture and highlighted the crucial role concrete plays in our daily lives. Out of this year's 20,000 entries, the overall winner was another stunning image of a bridge shot on a camera phone.

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For more info, and to discover all awarded photographs, visit the GCCA website.

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