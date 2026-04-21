These are the best photo competitions you can enter in April 2026

Discover the best photo competitions that are ready for your submission

Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.

Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.

In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.

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The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work. To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from April until December 2026. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…

Nikon Small World Competitions

(Image credit: Nikon Small World Contest)

Small World Photomicrography Competition &

Small World In Motion Video Competition

Deadline: April 30

Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels

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Fee: Free to enter

Topic: Microscopy and photography through the microscope



Prizes: From £3,000 for 1st place to $200 for Honorable Mentions, depending on specific competition

For more information, visit the Nikon Small World website.

Jalón Ángel Photography Awards 2026

(Image credit: Jalón Ángel Photography Awards)

Deadline: May 4

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Free to enter

Categories: Portrait, Travel, Migration and borders

Prizes: Category winners receive each €1,500

For more information, visit the Jalon Angel website.

Virginia Prize 2026

(Image credit: Prix Virginia)

Deadline: May 7

Open to: Women photographers of all levels

Fee: Free

Topic: Free theme, Series of 12-18 photographs required

Prizes: Overall winner receives €10,000 cash prize



For more information, visit the Prix Virginia website.

MonoVisions Photography Awards

(Image credit: MonoVisions Photography Awards / Alena Khodar)

Deadline: May 17

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Early: single image $20, series $25, Final: single image $25, series $30

Focus: Black and white photography

Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature and Wildlife, Nude, People, Photojournalism, Portrait, Street Photography, Travel

Prizes: Black and White Series of the Year will receive $3,000, Black and White Photo of the Year will receive $2,000

For more information, visit the MonoVision Awards website.

HIPA 2026 (Richest Photography Award)

(Image credit: HIPA / Anton Unitsyn)

Deadline: May 31

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Fee: Free to enter

Categories: Families, Dreams Through AI, Sports Photography, Portfolio (Story-telling), General (Black % White and Color)

Prizes: Grand Prize: $200,000, Category Prizes: 1st: $40,000, 2nd: $30,000, 3rd: $20,000, Portfolio Prize: 1st $50,000, 2nd: $40,000, 3rd: $30,000, Special Awards: Photographer of the Year: $80,000, Content Creator Award: $50,000, Appreciation Award $100,000



For more information, visit the HIPA website.

photoED magazine

Deadline: June 15

Open to: Photographers of all levels, worldwide exclusions: Residents of Russia, the Republic of Belarus and sanctioned countries (ie. Cuba, North Korea...)

Fee: Free to enter for community members (print edition subscription, Patreon patronage), general submissions CAN$20

Theme: Home VS Away, “Fine art photography projects that present the idea of HOME, an experience of AWAY, or a juxtaposition the two”

Publication: Issue #76 of photoED magazine

For more information, click here.

Epson International Pano Awards

(Image credit: Pano Awards)

Deadline: Early bird: June 22, Final: July 13

Open to: Photographers of all levels

Awards: Amateur, Open and VR/360



Fee: Depending on Awards category, $20-$22 per image

Categories: Amateur Awards & Open Awards: Nature/ Landscapes, Aerial, Built Environment. VR/360 Awards: Open VR/360

Prizes: TBA (last year’s prize pool was worth over $50,000, including $15,000 cash)

For more information, visit the Pano Awards website.

Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

(Image credit: Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards / Lea Scaddan)

Deadline: June 30



Open to: Photographers of all levels



Fee: Free to enter



Categories: Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Amphibians and Insects, Fish and other Aquatic Species, Nikon Young Photographer (25 years and under), Nikon Junior (16 years and under), Portfolio, Nikon Video, Photo People's Choice



Prizes: Nikon cameras and lenses for the Nikon-sponsored categories – top entrants have the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, hosted by the incredible Alex Walker's Serian, along with a beautifully handcrafted trophy. All category winners will also receive a premium camera bag courtesy of ThinkTANK, and a professionally designed website from Amazing Internet



For more information, visit the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards website.

Brian Black Memorial Award

Last year's top prize went to Kirstin Jones for a powerful image revealing one of the ocean's most invisible threads: "ghost gear" – you can read the story here (Image credit: Kirstin Jones/Brian Black Memorial Award)

Note: The Digital Camera World team will join the judging panel

Deadline: August 30

Open to: Photographers of all levels living in the UK



Fee: Free to enter

Theme: "Our Inspiring Seas"

Categories: Adult photo competition, Article competition, Junior photo competition (under 16 years)

Prizes: £3,000 prize pool – Winning article: £1,500 cash prize, publication in Yachting Monthly (print+online), interview on The Sailing Podcast; Adult photo competition: camera equipment worth £750; Junior photo competition: camera equipment worth £500

Charity contribution: The Black Memorial Award donates £500 to Sea-Changers.

For more information, visit the Yachting Monthly website.

OPPO Photography Awards

(Image credit: OPPO)

Deadline: December 31

Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels, shooting with OPPO, OnePlus, or realme devices

Fee: Free to enter

Theme: "Super Every Moment"

Categories: Me, Journey, Video, Zoom, Live, Snap

Prizes: $76,500 prize pool across 38 awards – Gold Award (1): $20,000, Silver Award (2):$8,000, Bronze Award (3): $3,000, Honorable Mention photo categories (15): $1,000, Honorable Mention video categories (3): $1,500, Regional Award (10): $1,000, Audience’s Choice (4): $500

For more information, visit the Oppo Photography Awards website.

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