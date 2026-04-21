These are the best photo competitions you can enter in April 2026
From landscapes to architecture, portraits, and beyond – these international photography contests want to see your images, open to photographers of all levels
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Whether you're a seasoned photographer, a beginner just getting started or simply someone who loves capturing beautiful moments, submitting your work to photography competitions is one of the best ways to gain exposure and recognition.
Entering competitions isn't just about winning – though prizes and publicity are great bonuses! It's also a chance to dive into your archives, rediscover your best images and refine your personal style. Even if you don't make the shortlist, the experience itself is rewarding and can push your photography to the next level.
In fact, many photographers say competitions were the stepping stone that helped them build a name, grow their audience or land their first big feature. And with so many open calls across all genres – from astrophotography and macro, to wildlife, travel, food, portrait, or conceptual photography – there's something for everyone.Article continues below
The best part is that most competitions offer multiple categories, so you're likely to find a perfect match for your work. To help you get started, I've put together a list of photography competitions with open calls that are accepting submissions from April until December 2026. It's a small selection to spark inspiration, but there are countless others out there…
Nikon Small World Competitions
Small World Photomicrography Competition &
Small World In Motion Video Competition
Deadline: April 30
Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Fee: Free to enter
Topic: Microscopy and photography through the microscope
Prizes: From £3,000 for 1st place to $200 for Honorable Mentions, depending on specific competition
For more information, visit the Nikon Small World website.
Jalón Ángel Photography Awards 2026
Deadline: May 4
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free to enter
Categories: Portrait, Travel, Migration and borders
Prizes: Category winners receive each €1,500
For more information, visit the Jalon Angel website.
Virginia Prize 2026
Deadline: May 7
Open to: Women photographers of all levels
Fee: Free
Topic: Free theme, Series of 12-18 photographs required
Prizes: Overall winner receives €10,000 cash prize
For more information, visit the Prix Virginia website.
MonoVisions Photography Awards
Deadline: May 17
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Early: single image $20, series $25, Final: single image $25, series $30
Focus: Black and white photography
Categories: Abstract, Architecture, Conceptual, Fine Art, Landscapes, Nature and Wildlife, Nude, People, Photojournalism, Portrait, Street Photography, Travel
Prizes: Black and White Series of the Year will receive $3,000, Black and White Photo of the Year will receive $2,000
For more information, visit the MonoVision Awards website.
HIPA 2026 (Richest Photography Award)
Deadline: May 31
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free to enter
Categories: Families, Dreams Through AI, Sports Photography, Portfolio (Story-telling), General (Black % White and Color)
Prizes: Grand Prize: $200,000, Category Prizes: 1st: $40,000, 2nd: $30,000, 3rd: $20,000, Portfolio Prize: 1st $50,000, 2nd: $40,000, 3rd: $30,000, Special Awards: Photographer of the Year: $80,000, Content Creator Award: $50,000, Appreciation Award $100,000
For more information, visit the HIPA website.
photoED magazine
Deadline: June 15
Open to: Photographers of all levels, worldwide exclusions: Residents of Russia, the Republic of Belarus and sanctioned countries (ie. Cuba, North Korea...)
Fee: Free to enter for community members (print edition subscription, Patreon patronage), general submissions CAN$20
Theme: Home VS Away, “Fine art photography projects that present the idea of HOME, an experience of AWAY, or a juxtaposition the two”
Publication: Issue #76 of photoED magazine
For more information, click here.
Epson International Pano Awards
Deadline: Early bird: June 22, Final: July 13
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Awards: Amateur, Open and VR/360
Fee: Depending on Awards category, $20-$22 per image
Categories: Amateur Awards & Open Awards: Nature/ Landscapes, Aerial, Built Environment. VR/360 Awards: Open VR/360
Prizes: TBA (last year’s prize pool was worth over $50,000, including $15,000 cash)
For more information, visit the Pano Awards website.
Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Deadline: June 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels
Fee: Free to enter
Categories: Mammals, Birds, Reptiles, Amphibians and Insects, Fish and other Aquatic Species, Nikon Young Photographer (25 years and under), Nikon Junior (16 years and under), Portfolio, Nikon Video, Photo People's Choice
Prizes: Nikon cameras and lenses for the Nikon-sponsored categories – top entrants have the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime safari in the Maasai Mara, Kenya, hosted by the incredible Alex Walker's Serian, along with a beautifully handcrafted trophy. All category winners will also receive a premium camera bag courtesy of ThinkTANK, and a professionally designed website from Amazing Internet
For more information, visit the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards website.
Brian Black Memorial Award
Note: The Digital Camera World team will join the judging panel
Deadline: August 30
Open to: Photographers of all levels living in the UK
Fee: Free to enter
Theme: "Our Inspiring Seas"
Categories: Adult photo competition, Article competition, Junior photo competition (under 16 years)
Prizes: £3,000 prize pool – Winning article: £1,500 cash prize, publication in Yachting Monthly (print+online), interview on The Sailing Podcast; Adult photo competition: camera equipment worth £750; Junior photo competition: camera equipment worth £500
Charity contribution: The Black Memorial Award donates £500 to Sea-Changers.
For more information, visit the Yachting Monthly website.
OPPO Photography Awards
Deadline: December 31
Open to: Photographers and videographers of all levels, shooting with OPPO, OnePlus, or realme devices
Fee: Free to enter
Theme: "Super Every Moment"
Categories: Me, Journey, Video, Zoom, Live, Snap
Prizes: $76,500 prize pool across 38 awards – Gold Award (1): $20,000, Silver Award (2):$8,000, Bronze Award (3): $3,000, Honorable Mention photo categories (15): $1,000, Honorable Mention video categories (3): $1,500, Regional Award (10): $1,000, Audience’s Choice (4): $500
For more information, visit the Oppo Photography Awards website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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