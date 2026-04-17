This full-frame mirrorless feels more like a point-and-shoot camera – and at its lowest price yet, it’s cheaper than some trendy compact cameras!
The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a full-frame mirrorless that feels like a point-and-shoot – and at its lowest price yet, it’s cheaper than trendy options like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV
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When I first tried the Panasonic Lumix S9, I thought it felt more like a compact camera than the full-frame mirrorless category that it sits in. Now, thanks to a lowest-ever price, the tiny full-frame mirrorless is more affordable than trendy compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV.
The Panasonic Lumix S9 is a camera that’s designed more for first-time mirrorless users than pro photographers. The entire time that I shot with the S9, I couldn’t help but think that it was the ideal first mirrorless for someone who learned photography on a smartphone. The touchscreen is simple to use, and built-in LUTs are like adding an Instagram filter before you take the picture.
The S9 is a mirrorless camera with swappable lenses, but it feels more like a cross between a mirrorless camera and a point-and-shoot. The camera weighs just 1.1 lb / 486g with the battery and memory card installed. And, it’s paired with an incredibly light Lumix S 18-40mm f/4.5-6.3.Article continues below
Right now, the Panasonic Lumix S9 with the 18-40mm kit lens has dropped to its lowest-ever price in both the US and UK, according to Amazon price trackers. Normally priced at $1,797 / £1,799 with a lens, the price has dropped down to $1,397 / £1,199. That price drop is so good, that the kit with a lens actually costs less than the body-only version at some retailers.
US Deal 🇺🇲
Don't let the mirrorless category fool you – the Panasonic Lumix S9 is an excellent camera for beginners looking for something that's easy to use and compact. Despite the size, it's still hiding a full-frame sensor.
UK Deal 🇬🇧
The price drop on the S9 with a kit lens is even sweeter in the UK, where the compact mirrorless has a third of its price slashed.
The other feature that I loved about the S9 is that it comes in a wide range of fun colors, and several of those color variants are discounted. Personally, I’d have a hard time choosing between the olive green and the mint green.
My only hesitation in choosing the S9 over a camera like the X100VI, besides a slightly bigger size, is that the S9 doesn’t have a viewfinder or much of a grip – and the 24.2MP resolution is behind some high-end models.
But for new photographers and influencers looking for a compact camera with a big sensor, unwilling to pay the high premium on trendy cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV, it’s an ideal compact camera alternative.
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What do you need to know before buying? Read the full Panasonic Lumix S9 review. Or browse more compact camera alternatives.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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