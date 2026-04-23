This photographer has won over 100 awards – now he's won again with this stunning travel image, shot with one of the highest-resolution cameras

"I took this photograph while traveling in Vietnam, where traditional incense making is a well-known cultural craft that attracts many visitors," says the award-winning photographer

With more than 100 international awards to his name, photographer Aung Chan Thar has added yet another accolade – winning the People's Vote award for his captivating travel image at the photography competition 'Concrete in Life' 2025/26.

Thar's photograph, taken in Hanoi, Vietnam, stood out among more than 20,000 entries, earning widespread recognition for its striking composition and cultural storytelling. Beyond its visual impact, the shot highlights the quiet role of concrete in traditional crafts and livelihoods – a central theme in the photography competition.

Captured with Sony's highest-resolution camera – featuring a 61MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor – and popular 24-70mm travel lens, the image showcases rows of vivid red incense sticks arranged in precise patterns on a concrete surface.

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People's Vote Winner: 'Rhythm on Concrete'

Tech details

Gear: Sony A7R IV + FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II

Exposure: 1/1250sec, f/7.2, ISO 250



Thar explains, "I took this photograph while traveling in Vietnam, where traditional incense making is a well-known cultural craft that attracts many visitors. I was drawn to the sight of incense sticks carefully arranged on a clean concrete floor, showing how concrete supports daily work in a simple but essential way.

"Winning an award in the Concrete in Life 2025/26 competition is a meaningful honor for me. Through my photography, I am proud to share how concrete quietly supports culture, livelihoods, and everyday life, and I will continue capturing more stories through my journeys.”

GCCA’s Concrete in Life photography competition

Organized by the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), this is the 7th time the annual competition has celebrated the artistry in concrete architecture and highlighted the role concrete plays in our daily lives.

This year's competition received over 20,000 entries from around the globe, showcasing diverse perspectives on concrete – with the overall winning image being shot with a mobile phone.

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The photographs not only capture exquisitely designed architecture but also depict urban environments, critical infrastructure, and the interactions between people and their concrete surroundings.

For more info, and to discover all awarded photographs, visit the GCCA website.

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