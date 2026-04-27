The Fujifilm X-E5 has just dropped to £1,007.15 at Amazon, and for a camera that launched at £1,299, this is the kind of price cut that makes you stop scrolling. That is a saving of £291.85, and more importantly, it brings one of Fujifilm’s most stylish and capable mirrorless cameras down to its lowest-ever price.

Save £291.85 Fujifilm X-E5: was £1,299 now £1,007.15 at Amazon The Fujifilm X-E5 is a beautifully compact, rangefinder-style mirrorless camera that blends classic design with powerful image quality, making it ideal for street, travel, and everyday photography.

I have always had a soft spot for Fujifilm’s X-E line, because it sits in that sweet spot between classic rangefinder-inspired design and modern digital performance. The X-E5 continues that tradition beautifully, offering a compact, discreet body that still feels like a proper photographer’s camera rather than just another mirrorless box with a lens mount.

What makes this deal especially tempting is that the Fujifilm X-E5 is not just about looks. It carries Fujifilm’s much-loved color science, a high-resolution APS-C sensor, and the kind of tactile shooting experience that makes you want to get out and take pictures. It is a camera built for travel, street photography, everyday documentary work, and anyone who wants a lightweight kit without feeling short-changed on image quality.

At £1,299, the X-E5 was always a desirable camera, but it was also sitting in a crowded price bracket. At £1,007.15, however, it becomes a far more interesting proposition. That near-£300 saving suddenly makes it easier to justify, especially if you have been waiting to join the Fujifilm system or looking for a smaller companion to a larger X-series body.

There is also something wonderfully old-school about the X-E5. It is the kind of camera that encourages you to slow down, look properly, and enjoy the process of making images. For photographers who value the experience as much as the result, that matters. It feels less like a tech purchase and more like investing in a camera you will actually want to carry with you.

So, if the Fujifilm X-E5 has been sitting on your wish list, this is the moment when it becomes very hard to ignore. At its lowest-ever price of £1,007.15, with £291.85 knocked off the original £1,299 price, this is easily one of the most stylish mirrorless camera deals around right now.

Check out our guide to the best lenses for the Fujifilm X-E5