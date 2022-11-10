The Canon EOS R7 is a steal for just AU$1,860 ahead of Black Friday

Announced in May this year, Canon's first R-series APS-C cameras made headlines for being high performers with affordable price tags. While the Canon EOS R10 is one of the best entry-level cameras available today, it's the Canon EOS R7 that we're a little partial to.

While some markets are struggling with R7 stock, we're lucky in Australia to be able to get our hands on this mirrorless marvel. Better yet, it's already discounted, with the best price ahead of Black Friday being at CameraPro.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R7 (body only) | AU$2,189 AU$1,860 at CameraPro (opens in new tab) (save AU$329) The R7 carries an RRP of AU$2,349, but CameraPro has it listed for slightly lower. Throw in the additional discount and this is a right steal! If it's already discounted, we're hoping there's a further price drop for Black Friday, but there are no guarantees. And at this price, we'd happily recommend this camera.

You can also get a single-lens kit from CameraPro at a discount (opens in new tab) – opt for the RF-S 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens bundled in with the body and you save AU$394 on the listed price.

Should you buy the Canon EOS R7?

If you're not too fussed about sensor size, but are looking for an affordable mirrorless camera that offers some serious pro-level grunt, then you should definitely consider the EOS R7, particularly at this discounted price point.

It's an advanced 32.5 megapixel APS-C format mirrorless camera aimed at enthusiast photographers who want to up their creative game. As a hybrid camera, the EOS R7 offers superb-quality 4K/30p video oversampled from 7K, and a silky-smooth 4K/60p mode as well... and it's uncropped too!

Its in-body image stabiliser works with a lens’s optical IS for video and stills capture at shutter speeds 7 stops longer than usual. Hybrid shooters will also love the deep-learning Dual Pixel CMOS AF II that tracks subjects and keeps them sharp. With its incredible speed, this camera is great for sports and wildlife photographers or those seeking to get into 4K video. In fact, its autofocus DNA comes from the more expensive models such as the EOS R3, EOS R5 and EOS R6.

Heck, it will even outshoot the R5 and R6, thanks to its maximum continuous shooting speed of 30fps.

And it's wrapped up in a compact and lightweight body with the RF-S lens designed to compliment that size package.

The spec sheet just speaks for itself. We anticipate that demand will be high for this camera, so now is the time to put your money down and get your name on the list.

