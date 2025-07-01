The Fourth of July holiday is often prime time for summer deals – and cameras aren’t excluded from that. But amid all the red-white-and-blue discounts, some deals are better than others. As the US Editor at Digital Camera World, I write about cameras for a living – but there are some Independence Day camera deals that I would seriously consider, and others that I would skip.

This year’s Independence Day deals are likely impacted by tariffs, as a handful of key camera brands don’t seem to be offering very many discounts. Canon recently raised prices in the US, Nikon has upped the cost of several lenses, and other brands, including Leica and Sigma, have increased prices in the US as well.

The other factor to keep in mind? Amazon Prime Day hits just after Independence Day deals, slated for July 08 to 11 this year. That means the next two weeks should be an excellent time to scour the major retailers for the biggest deals on camera gear and accessories.

If you have used camera gear, you may also be able to score a steeper discount with trade-in deals. Canon has up to a $500 bonus on top of the trade-in value, available at Adorama and B&H. Sony has trade-in bonuses of up to $1,000 in addition to the trade-in value of the gear from Adorama and B&H.

These are the best Fourth of July camera deals that have caught my eye – and a few that look tempting, but that I would actually skip.

Deals on Cameras

Save $363 Nikon Z7 II: was $2,309 now $1,946 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z7 II is supposed to be the higher resolution, higher-priced option compared to the Z6. But, thanks to the Z7 II’s age, the 45MP camera is cheaper than the 24MP option. The newer Z6 III comes with better low-light performance and upgraded autofocus, but for photographers looking for lots of sharp detail, the discount on the Z7 II is hard to pass up. B&H is currently bundling the camera body with a Think Tank Retrospective – one of my favorite camera messenger bags – as well as a memory card for $1,946.95, or get it bundled with the 24-70mm f/4 lens for about $600 more.

Save $300 Panasonic Lumix S9: was $1,797 now $1,497 at BHPhoto While I prefer the S5 II’s grip, the Panasonic Lumix S9 is a remarkably small and colorful full-frame mirrorless camera that’s currently under $1,500 even when bundled with a kit lens, bag, and memory card. The S9 is an easy-to-use camera that’s excellent for beginners as well as content creators. Despite being more affordable and beginner-friendly, the S9 still packs in 30 fps bursts, real-time LUTs for custom colors, and subject detection autofocus smarts.

Was $3,996 now $3,696 at Adorama Nikon’s Z8 has high-end features without the high price tag of models like the Z9. While the $3,996 price is nothing to sneeze at, the camera is currently $300 off. The Nikon Z8 blends a 45MP full-frame sensor with fast autofocus, excellent low-light performance, and even 8K video.

Fourth of July deals on accessories

Save $2.84 Atmosphere Aerosol: was $16.79 now $13.95 at Adorama Consider Atmosphere Aerosol like fog in a can. I’ve used this for more drama in my shots, and it’s a handy but affordable photography accessory. It needs to be used either indoors or on a low-wind day and pops best when backlit. It’s currently 17 percent off.

3 Camera Deals To Skip

Nikon Z50: The Nikon Z5 two-lens bundle is currently $200 off, a tempting buy that puts the beginner-friendly Z50 with both a wide-angle and a longer telephoto. But the reason that I would skip? The Z50 bundle is only around $150 less than the Z50 II bundle with those same two lenses. I’m all for buying an older camera to get big savings, but to me the Z50 II is worth another $150. The newer camera isn't discounted currently, but it's still the one I would choose, especially with the 50-250mm lens as a budget wildlife set.

Canon EOS 1D X Mark II: I’m always drawn to large dollar-off amounts, and the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III is a whopping $3,000 off, which is half the original $6,000 list price. The trouble is that you can get a better mirrorless camera for $3,000 than the aging 2016 DSLR. I’d personally opt for the Canon EOS R5 (which is still an older model, but not 9 years old) or the R6 Mark II instead.

Nikon D850: The Nikon D850 is a fantastic DSLR – in fact, I used to own this very DSLR. I’d absolutely still consider the D850 if it were significantly less than similar mirrorless models. But right now, the discount on the D850 doesn’t put the camera much less than options like the Z7 II. Unless you really want the DSLR nostalgia and battery life, or don't want to adapt your current DSLR lenses, when the price is too similar, I'd personally opt for mirrorless.

