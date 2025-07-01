I write about cameras for a living, and these are the Fourth of July deals I’d seriously consider – and the ones that I would skip
The Fourth of July holiday is often prime time for summer deals – and cameras aren’t excluded from that. But amid all the red-white-and-blue discounts, some deals are better than others. As the US Editor at Digital Camera World, I write about cameras for a living – but there are some Independence Day camera deals that I would seriously consider, and others that I would skip.
This year’s Independence Day deals are likely impacted by tariffs, as a handful of key camera brands don’t seem to be offering very many discounts. Canon recently raised prices in the US, Nikon has upped the cost of several lenses, and other brands, including Leica and Sigma, have increased prices in the US as well.
The other factor to keep in mind? Amazon Prime Day hits just after Independence Day deals, slated for July 08 to 11 this year. That means the next two weeks should be an excellent time to scour the major retailers for the biggest deals on camera gear and accessories.
If you have used camera gear, you may also be able to score a steeper discount with trade-in deals. Canon has up to a $500 bonus on top of the trade-in value, available at Adorama and B&H. Sony has trade-in bonuses of up to $1,000 in addition to the trade-in value of the gear from Adorama and B&H.
These are the best Fourth of July camera deals that have caught my eye – and a few that look tempting, but that I would actually skip.
Deals on Cameras
The Nikon Z7 II is supposed to be the higher resolution, higher-priced option compared to the Z6. But, thanks to the Z7 II’s age, the 45MP camera is cheaper than the 24MP option. The newer Z6 III comes with better low-light performance and upgraded autofocus, but for photographers looking for lots of sharp detail, the discount on the Z7 II is hard to pass up. B&H is currently bundling the camera body with a Think Tank Retrospective – one of my favorite camera messenger bags – as well as a memory card for $1,946.95, or get it bundled with the 24-70mm f/4 lens for about $600 more.
While the Nikon Z7 II may be the brand’s best high-resolution camera under $2K, the Z6 III is the choice for photographers prioritizing low-light performance and autofocus over high megapixel counts. The kit with a 24-70mm f/4 lens is currently $400 off, or the body only option is $300 off.
The Nikon Z30 is a mirrorless camera, but the camera’s compact size makes it feel more like a slightly larger compact camera. The first time that I picked up the Z30, I was impressed that the camera didn’t feel cheaply made, despite being Nikon’s most affordable mirrorless camera. Serious photographers may want to opt for the Z50 II instead with its viewfinder and advanced autofocus system, but the Z30 makes an excellent compact camera alternative or vlogging camera. It’s $150 off and bundled with a lens, bag, and memory card at B&H.
If I buy a point-and-shoot camera, it’s either got to have a larger sensor or an indestructible body. The OM System Tough TG-7 falls in the latter category. It’s a pocketable compact camera that can survive dips in the pool, dust, and drops – and it was even the camera that I used most on my last vacation. Unlike a waterproof GoPro, the TG-7 is more stills-oriented, offers zoom, and has an excellent macro mode for closeups.
The OM System OM-1 Mark II is a fast and rugged Micro Four Thirds camera – and it’s currently $400 off with a kit lens. The Micro Four Thirds format means lenses have more reach, which, mixed with the 10 fps mechanical shutter and 120 fps electronic shutter, makes the OM-1 Mark II a tempting choice for sports and wildlife without the price tag of full-frame flagships. My other favorite features on this camera include the Live Composite mode as well as the IP53 weather sealing. Stabilization and built-in ND filters often mean leaving the tripod and filters behind for an even lighter kit.
The Sony a7C has now been replaced by the a7C II, but the original is around $800 less, thanks to Fourth of July deals. The newer model offers better autofocus, stabilization, and video, but the original a7C is no slouch either, particularly as a budget compact mirrorless body.
Compare the Sony a7c vs a7C II before you buy.
Getting started with a full-frame camera is often a pricey venture, but the excellent Panasonic Lumix S5 II with a 20-60mm kit lens, memory card, and shoulder bag is under $1,900 right now as part of B&H’s Fourth of July Sales. The S5 II’s stand-out features include the option for custom color LUTs, high-end video features like 6K30p 10-bit. I’m also a fan of the S5 II’s comfortable grip.
While I prefer the S5 II’s grip, the Panasonic Lumix S9 is a remarkably small and colorful full-frame mirrorless camera that’s currently under $1,500 even when bundled with a kit lens, bag, and memory card. The S9 is an easy-to-use camera that’s excellent for beginners as well as content creators. Despite being more affordable and beginner-friendly, the S9 still packs in 30 fps bursts, real-time LUTs for custom colors, and subject detection autofocus smarts.
Nikon’s Z8 has high-end features without the high price tag of models like the Z9. While the $3,996 price is nothing to sneeze at, the camera is currently $300 off. The Nikon Z8 blends a 45MP full-frame sensor with fast autofocus, excellent low-light performance, and even 8K video.
The GoPro’s latest action camera, the Hero13 Black, is $100 off during the Fourth of July sales, pushing the action camera down to $329.99. Adorama includes a microSD card and case in that price. Or, action enthusiasts can pick up a bundle with two extra batteries, a case, a memory card, and a handle for the original list price of the camera without all those accessories at $379.00
Fourth of July deals on accessories
The Gitzo Legende Tripod is a sturdy travel tripod that’s largely user-repairable, a feature designed to give the tripod a much longer lifespan. Those features typically make the five-star rated tripod pricey, but B&H has a bundle that puts the tripod with a leather carrying strap, a camera backpack, and a mini tabletop tripod for $599, which is $100 less than Amazon’s price for the tripod only without all the extras.
Deals on the most recent Apple products are often rare, but a handful of MacBooks have discounts that amount to more than $150 in savings. The MacBook Pro 16.2” with M4 Pro chip and 24GB of memory and 1TB of storage is discounted to $2,549, a $150 savings. Videographers working with larger files may want to dig into the discount on the M4 Pro Max version instead, while travelers can also find the MacBook Air with M4 discounted as well.
The Wandrd PRVKE is currently my go-to camera backpack, thanks to its comfortable straps, excellent organization, and expandable rolltop design. Wandrd has just launched a new version on Kickstarter – but the previous version has now dropped in price by 20 percent and comes in multiple sizes.
Consider Atmosphere Aerosol like fog in a can. I’ve used this for more drama in my shots, and it’s a handy but affordable photography accessory. It needs to be used either indoors or on a low-wind day and pops best when backlit. It’s currently 17 percent off.
3 Camera Deals To Skip
Nikon Z50: The Nikon Z5 two-lens bundle is currently $200 off, a tempting buy that puts the beginner-friendly Z50 with both a wide-angle and a longer telephoto. But the reason that I would skip? The Z50 bundle is only around $150 less than the Z50 II bundle with those same two lenses. I’m all for buying an older camera to get big savings, but to me the Z50 II is worth another $150. The newer camera isn't discounted currently, but it's still the one I would choose, especially with the 50-250mm lens as a budget wildlife set.
Canon EOS 1D X Mark II: I’m always drawn to large dollar-off amounts, and the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III is a whopping $3,000 off, which is half the original $6,000 list price. The trouble is that you can get a better mirrorless camera for $3,000 than the aging 2016 DSLR. I’d personally opt for the Canon EOS R5 (which is still an older model, but not 9 years old) or the R6 Mark II instead.
Nikon D850: The Nikon D850 is a fantastic DSLR – in fact, I used to own this very DSLR. I’d absolutely still consider the D850 if it were significantly less than similar mirrorless models. But right now, the discount on the D850 doesn’t put the camera much less than options like the Z7 II. Unless you really want the DSLR nostalgia and battery life, or don't want to adapt your current DSLR lenses, when the price is too similar, I'd personally opt for mirrorless.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
