The digital cameras that feel the most like film tend to minimize the screen, like the hidden screen inside the Fujifilm X-Pro3. But a UK-based film camera repair shop is designing screen covers to help some digital cameras feel more like film. PPP Cameras, a camera repair and custom accessory shop, now creates camera screen covers for several different models.

The PPP Camera screen covers are designed to block the screen in an effort to force photographers to use the viewfinder and stop constantly checking images on the LCD screen. The covers are customized to fit specific camera models and made to blend with the camera’s textured wrap. PPP Cameras has screen covers available for the Fujifilm X100VI, X100V, GFX100RF, and has recently announced a screen cover made for the Leica M10 and M10-P.

“The reason for developing our screen covers, is to make using the digital camera feel more relatable to the experience of shooting film,” the company wrote on Instagram. “For me, film cameras have and always will appeal to me due to the connection you build with your environment, rather than through a screen.”

Cameras like the Fujifilm X-Pro3 are made with a screen that can be intentionally hidden. Besides creating a look and feel more like film, hidden screens can help break the habit of chimping, jargon that’s commonly used to make fun of photographers who are constantly checking the back of the camera to see how the images turned out.

Using the viewfinder rather than the rear screen supports better posture and a steadier grip. Blocking the screen can also help remind photographers to use the viewfinder rather than the screen – something that’s common among creators who have moved from a smartphone to a mirrorless camera and are accustomed to holding the camera away from their face.

Many tilting screens can be turned inward towards the camera, effectively blocking the screen, without buying a screen cover. But, not every vari-angle LCD screen supports this hidden screen (which can also help prevent scratches when storing the camera). The Fujifilm X100VI, for example, has a screen that only tilts 90 degrees and doesn’t flip around completely closed to shut the screen.

Another option to go screenless without a cover? Most digital cameras that have viewfinders allow you to switch to viewfinder-only mode, which will shut the screen off. This prevents chimping, but doesn’t protect the screen from scratches.

Out of all the cameras that I’ve used, using the Fujifilm X-Pro3 with the screen covered and its unusual hybrid viewfinder felt most like film without actually using a film camera. But the X-Pro3 is an aging camera that’s difficult to find without buying used. Covering the screen on the X100VI may create a camera that feels like a cross between the XPro3 and the X100VI, considering the X100VI still has that hybrid viewfinder.

The screen covers use the camera's hot shoe slot to stay in place – a deal breaker for flash photographers. The version for the Leica M10 includes a strategically placed cutout that allows the screen to still display the battery life.

The PPP Cameras screen covers range in price from £30 to £40, depending on the camera model (that’s about $41-55 / AU$63-83). The website lists international shipping, but the buyer is responsible for any import taxes.

