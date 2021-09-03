Tascam CA‑XLR2d connects XLR microphones to Canon, Nikon & Fujifilm mirrorless cameras

Professional audio specialists Tascam are launching a hotshoe accessory for mirrorless cameras that offers videographers XLR microphone sockets. The Tascam CA‑XLR2d will be available for Canon, Nikon and Fujifilm mirrorless models later this year.

The device will allow serious videomakers to use professional microphones which typically have an XLR type connector and plug it directly into the Tascam adaptor. "Currently, when you need high-quality XLR microphones to capture professional audio, a digital audio recorder is required to capture audio separately from the camera," explains the development announcement. "However, extra time is needed to synchronize your audio and video manually when editing". The Tascam CA‑XLR2d will allow audio directly recorded into the camera along with the video - just as if using the camera's built-in microphone, or accessory microphones with 3.5mm jack sockets.

Image 1 of 6 Tascam CA‑XLR2d (six images - swipe to see full gallery) (Image credit: Tascam) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tascam) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tascam) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tascam) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tascam) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tascam)

With compatible cameras from Canon and Fujifilm, the built-in AD converter will transfer crystal clear digitized audio directly into cameras without any audio degradation.

With the Nikon model there will be an additional analog interface kit, powered by two AA batteries, that allows the Tascam adaptor to be connected via the Nikon Z cameras' standard microphone socket.

The Canon model, the Tascam CA-XLR2d-C, has been developed in conjunction with Canon to work with the multi-function shoe found on the recently announced Canon XF605 camcorder and the forthcoming Canon EOS R3 – which allow power to be taken from the cameras directly.

Similarly, the Fujifilm version, the Tascam CA-XLR2d-F, will provide digital audio transmission directly into the camera and bus power supply from the camera with the Fujifilm X-T4 and X-S10 mirrorless cameras.

Older Fujifilm and Canon cameras can be made compatible using a battery box and cold shoe mount adapter.

The Nikon version, the Tascam A-XLR2d-AN, comes with an analog interface that will make it compatible with Nikon Z 7 II, Z 6II, Z7, Nikon Z6, Z5, Z50 and Z fc mirrorless models.

Although slated for launch worldwide by the end of the year, the pricing has yet to be announced.

Read more:

The best microphones for vlogging and filmmaking

The best headphones for video editing

Best wireless earbuds

Best headsets

The best laptop for video editing

Best video editing software

Best teleprompters

Best 4K camera for filmmaking

Best cameras for live streaming