Digital photo frames are the best gifts ever, and Prime Day is the best time to buy one

Prime Day has loads of brilliant deals on digital photo frames, and here's my pick of the bunch
The best gifts are those that are personal, and there's nothing more personal than a digital photo frame packed full of treasured photographs of the recipient's nearest and dearest. Thankfully, there's no shortage of excellent frames, as you can see in my best digital photo frames buying guide, and there are plenty of bargains to be had on Prime Day. But with such a wide choice, picking the best that suits your needs can be bewildering. It's my job to help you find the best one for you.
Big brands include Aura, Nixplay, and Pexar (which is a sub-brand of leading memory card maker Lexar), and you can typically expect crisp, high resolution displays, cloud storage, the ability for multiple users to upload images, and even the ability to preload frames with images without opening up the packaging, and I've focused on these. But if you're on a budget, there are lots of choices too, but, for my money, the Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch frame is an absolute bargain in both the US and UK.
🇺🇸 Best digital photo frame deals in US
In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish.
The Pexar 11in Wi-Fi Photo Frame has a high-res 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) anti-glare touchscreen, which is perfect for displaying vibrant photos and videos. Compatible Apple and Android smartphones, mulitple users can easily share photos and videos from their phones via a secure app. It has 32GB of built-in storage, accommodating over 40,000 photos, and there's support for SD cards and USB drives if you need more. It's a wonderful gift for any occasion.
This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps.
With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory.
There are tons of budget digital photo frames from generic brands on Amazon, but this Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch is my favorite. While the picture quality can't quite match that of the big brands, it's not half bad, and this frame isn't short of features, with a 10.1" IPS HD touchscreen (1280 x 800 resolution), auto-rotate, adjustable brightness, and 32GB internal storage (expandable to 64GB via SD card/USB). For the Prime Day price, you really can't go wrong!
🇬🇧 Best photo frame deals in UK
This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps.
With sleek, contemporary looks, this 10.1in display has a contemporary black surround with silver accents. Nixplay's AI tech employs smart-centering to center images and fill the frame.
With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory.
There are tons of budget digital photo frames from generic brands on Amazon, but this Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch is my favorite. While the picture quality can't quite match that of the big brands, it's not half bad, and this frame isn't short of features, with a 10.1" IPS HD touchscreen (1280 x 800 resolution), auto-rotate, adjustable brightness, and 32GB internal storage (expandable to 64GB via SD card/USB). For the Prime Day price, you really can't go wrong!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
