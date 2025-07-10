Digital photo frames are the best gifts ever, and Prime Day is the best time to buy one

The best gifts are those that are personal, and there's nothing more personal than a digital photo frame packed full of treasured photographs of the recipient's nearest and dearest. Thankfully, there's no shortage of excellent frames, as you can see in my best digital photo frames buying guide, and there are plenty of bargains to be had on Prime Day. But with such a wide choice, picking the best that suits your needs can be bewildering. It's my job to help you find the best one for you.

Big brands include Aura, Nixplay, and Pexar (which is a sub-brand of leading memory card maker Lexar), and you can typically expect crisp, high resolution displays, cloud storage, the ability for multiple users to upload images, and even the ability to preload frames with images without opening up the packaging, and I've focused on these. But if you're on a budget, there are lots of choices too, but, for my money, the Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch frame is an absolute bargain in both the US and UK.

🇺🇸 Best digital photo frame deals in US

Save 21% Aura Carver Mat: was $179 now $141 at Amazon In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish.

Save 30% Nixplay Classic 10in Black: was $139.99 now $97.99 at Amazon This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps.

Save 20% Nixplay Classic 15in: was $349.99 now $279.99 at Amazon With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory.

Save 40% Aeezo Portrait: was $55.99 now $33.37 at Amazon There are tons of budget digital photo frames from generic brands on Amazon, but this Aeezo Portrait 10.1-inch is my favorite. While the picture quality can't quite match that of the big brands, it's not half bad, and this frame isn't short of features, with a 10.1" IPS HD touchscreen (1280 x 800 resolution), auto-rotate, adjustable brightness, and 32GB internal storage (expandable to 64GB via SD card/USB). For the Prime Day price, you really can't go wrong!

🇬🇧 Best photo frame deals in UK

Save 20% Aura Carver Mat: was £179 now £143 at Amazon In our review of the standard Aura Carver digital photo frame, we concluded: "With excellent build quality and a super-smart app, this standout smart digital photo frame impresses from all angles. A simple set-up, fuss-free features and superbly sharp, colorful images make this an attractive digital canvas for the home." The 'Mat' has all the features of the standard frame but with a more luxurious finish.

Save 33% Nixplay Classic 10in Black: was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon This photo frame has a stylish white border set within a smart, slim black bezel and will suit any home. Like other Nixplay frames, images can be uploaded via the Nixplay app, and it is also compatible with third-party websites and apps.

Save 17% Nixplay Classic 15in: was £299.99 now £249.99 at Amazon With a huge 15.6in 1080p Full-HD display with auto-rotation for landscape and portrait orientation, this touchscreen photo frame is a real statement piece that shows off your images in all their glory.