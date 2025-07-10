Amazon Prime Day camera gear under $80 can’t be any good, right? WRONG!

I’ve seen lots of great Prime Day camera deals this year, but I’m very much of the mindset that I’d rather pay more for something that’s good quality and will last. And yet, that doesn’t mean I buy items that cost the Earth. We all know that photography is an inherently expensive hobby, but as I’m about to prove, frugal photographers can pick up some great items for less than $80 this Prime Day.

My recommendation is to look for cheaper items from trusted brands. For example, I’ve often said that the one piece of kit you never want to compromise on is a tripod. There are plenty of bad tripods out there! But the Manfrotto Pixi Mini is just $21.90 and for a tabletop tripod, it’s sturdy, easy to use, and the proof’s in the pudding – my Pixi tripod has lasted me for years.

Sometimes, picking up a bargain is about understanding the limitations of the product you’re buying. Do I think the TTArtisan 25mm f/2 boasts the best optics in the world? No. Do I think it’s a great option at $51.20 for somebody on a tight budget who wants to add a new prime to their arsenal? Absolutely. So, enjoy sifting through the products below and enjoy doing your own rummaging on Amazon, too. There are some great, cheap deals to be had!

Save 31% Manfrotto Pixi Mini : was $31.95 now $21.90 at Amazon Other outlets are offering the Pixi Mini for similar prices. However, if you’re buying from Amazon you’ll save a few quid on delivery. I own a Pixi Evo, which is very similar, and it rarely leaves my kitbag. Pixi tripods are sturdy, extremely easy and quick to set up, and versatile, too. I often use mine as a tabletop LED light stand.

Save 20% Lowepro Tahoe 150 Backpack: was $95.45 now $76.07 at Amazon If you’re looking for your first decent camera bag or a small backpack for daytrips, then this is a great option. Lowepro is a trusted camera bag manufacturer and the Tahoe 150 features weather-resistant materials to help protect your gear. The front flap opens out to reveal a main compartment with dividers that you can tailor to your gear, plus, additional pockets for accessories including a 10-inch tablet.

Save 20% K&F Concept ND Filter Kit : was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon If you can’t justify investing hundreds of dollars on filters, this set of four ND filters from K&F has received some great user reviews. The set includes 2-stop, 3-stop, 6-stop, and 10-stop neutral density filters, which will cover most long-exposure photography needs. Screw-in filters aren’t as practical as slot-in filters if you use lots of different lenses, but this set comes in various thread sizes, and at roughly $22 per filter, you can’t go wrong.

Save 24% SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SDXC 200MB/s: was $24.99 now $18.99 at Amazon You can never have too many SD cards, and in my experience, it’s a good idea to refresh them ever so often. My go-to is SanDisk’s Extreme Pro range, and £14.99 for a 128GB card with 200MB/s transfer speeds and shot speeds of up to 140MB/s is a decent deal. You can also switch the size on the deal page, with the 64GB version going for just £10.78. I’ll take four!

Save 20% TTArtisan 25mm f/2: was $64 now $51.20 at Amazon Okay, okay, so this is technically 20p over budget, but it’s a freakin’ lens! That’s right, £55 for this Fujifilm X-mount lens from TTArtisan, which delivers a very versatile equivalent focal length of just under 40mm. Sure, it’s manual-focus only, and you can’t expect top-tier optical quality, but if you’re using a retro X-Series camera, it goes with the vibe. If I was a Fuji tog, this would be in my basket!

