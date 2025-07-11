This is the last day, and your last chance to grab Canon R8 for £999 – a MASSIVE £700 Prime Day discount

The Canon R8 has just received a massive Prime Day price drop, now sitting at just £999- down from £1,699 - saving you a whopping £700.99!

However, there’s a catch: this deal disappears at midnight tonight when the Amazon Prime Sale ends.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade to full-frame, this is it - no better time to click that buy button and treat yourself to a new camera at an incredible price.

Canon EOS R8: was £1,699.99 now £999 at Amazon SAVE £700.99 Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with one of the best autofocus systems we've ever used!

This lightweight, mirrorless powerhouse packs a 24.2 MP full-frame sensor, blazing-fast Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, and uncropped 4K/60p video using Canon’s oversampled 6K processing. Whether you're capturing fast-paced events, cinematic video, or everyday moments, it delivers pro-level performance in a compact body. The intelligent autofocus even reads faces, eyes, animals, vehicles - making sure your subject stays sharp no matter the scenario.

At just over a grand, this is one of the best full-frame deals out there right now. The R8 was already a reliable all-rounder, but slashing £700 means you're getting flagship-level autofocus, cinematic video options, and a compact form factor - all without breaking the bank. If you’ve been teetering between stepping up to full-frame or sticking with APS-C, this deal makes that decision a whole lot easier.

Don’t forget, this isn’t just any discount; it’s the final hours of the sale. Once the clock strikes midnight, this offer vanishes - and it’s unlikely to come back at this price. If the Canon R8 has been on your list, this is literally your last chance to bag it for under £1,000.

So, if you're thinking about pulling the trigger, do it today. You’re getting an amazing camera - and a serious saving - just in time before the sale wraps up.