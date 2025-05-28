Sony FX2 is Sony's most affordable full-frame cine camera yet!

The new Sony FX2 has just been announced as the latest in Sony’s lineup of incredibly popular compact cine cameras – aiming to bridge the gap for hybrid shooters who need a very capable video-first camera, but that also shoots high-resolution stills.

The FX2 is built around a very similar body to the Sony FX30 and FX3, with the FX2 body just being that little bit deeper. The new camera will be instantly familiar to current FX shooters with the same keys and control positions as previous models, although the FX2 will gain UI elements from Sony’s Venice cameras, including the ‘BIG6’ home screen design, which puts six of the most frequently adjusted settings front and centre on the screen for easy access.

The most significant update to the FX series is the introduction of Sony’s first tilting EVF. This 3.68m-dot OLED viewfinder tilts between 0-90º to give creators more control with framing shots, as well as appeal to hybrid shooters who might not be willing to give up the EVFs from their Alpha mirrorless cameras. However, this tilting EVF is not modular or removable and is fixed to the FX2, so unfortunately cannot be used on other models or swapped out for other viewfinders.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sony) (Image credit: Sony)

Inside the camera, well, you can’t question Sony’s commitment to recycling. The Sony FX2 assembles the internals from Sony’s A7IV and A7C II, including the same 33MP full-frame sensor, paired with dual Bionz processors and Sony’s AI chip, which powers Sony’s awesome auto-subject recognition and tracking features. Like the aforementioned Alpha cameras, the sensor is capable of 15+ stops of dynamic range, and can shoot in 4K30p 4:2:2 10-bit video in full-frame, and, cue disappointed groans – 4K60p video in cropped Super 35 mode. For 5x slow-motion, the FX2 can reach 120fps in FHD.

However, the benefits of the FX style body allow the FX2 to record up to 13 hours continuously using the built-in fan – provided you are connected to power and are recording to a large enough card/SSD. Unlike Sony’s Alpha cameras, the FX2 can also be used with the optional Sony XLR handle, providing wider compatibility with pro audio microphones, or with the FX2’s multiple 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 mounting points along the body, the FX2 can also be used cage-free with numerous accessories.

The FX2 has a dual base ISO of 800/4000 in Sony S-Log and supports 16-bit linear RAW output via HDMI. The camera also supports Sony’s very popular S-Cinetone, inspired by Sony Venice cinema cameras, as well as other Picture Profiles and Creative Looks. The FX2 can also import up to 16 user-made LUTs, which can be used for previewing footage or baking into the final output. For anamorphic fans, the FX2 can also support anamorphic lenses with internal desqueezing for 1.3x and 2.0x lenses.

The Sony FX2 is available for preorder now, with shipping expected in July. The FX2 will cost $2,699/£2,699 for the camera only, or bundled with the Sony XLR handle, it's $3,098/£3,149.

(Image credit: Sony)

