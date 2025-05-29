Atomos expands its filmmaking ecosystem yet again by launching its first-ever shotgun microphone

I’ve always admired Atomos for the way it thinks about creators, not just in terms of specs, but in real-world usability. The brand is renowned for creating user-friendly yet powerful on-camera monitors, but now, the company is stepping into new territory with the StudioSonic Shotgun Mic, a broadcast-grade microphone.

For those of us who work in smaller, mobile setups such as documentary filmmakers, YouTubers, and on-location content creators, it’s a compelling new tool.

The StudioSonic is a professional-grade shotgun mic designed for both wireless and wired workflows. It can operate over 2.4GHz wireless or plug directly into gear via USB-C, using Atomos’ locking connector for a secure fit.

That makes it a natural companion for devices like the Ninja V, Shogun 7, and Shinobi, but also a solid match for cameras, recorders, and computers across the board. Compact, lightweight, and rugged with a shielded all-metal body, it feels made for the kind of fieldwork many of us do every day.

Atomos StudioSonic Shotgun Mic receiver (Image credit: Atomos)

As someone developing a documentary project, I’m always looking for kit that can adapt as quickly as I need to. Whether I’m filming an interview in a windswept car park or grabbing sound while walking through a crowded market, the StudioSonic looks like it could slide into my workflow without missing a beat.

It offers broadcast-quality 48kHz/24-bit audio from a super-cardioid condenser capsule, with manual gain control, low-cut filters at 75Hz and 150Hz, a high-frequency boost for clarity, and a real-time OLED display for gain levels, filter modes, and battery status. It’s all about staying dialed in without being distracted by fiddly settings.

Battery life is strong too, with up to 7 or 8 hours when wireless, and an impressive 50 hours in wired mode. That kind of longevity matters when you’re working long days in unpredictable environments. It also means I could easily run this into my computer for podcasting or voiceover work, without worrying about charging mid-session.

The release of StudioSonic continues a noticeable shift in Atomos’ ecosystem. Following the launch of their new monitoring headphones and the Atomos PTZ camera, this new mic shows the company isn’t content to stay confined to video monitoring. It’s building out a full creative toolkit that matches the needs of modern hybrid shooters and storytellers.

The StudioSonic Shotgun Mic is available to pre-order now, with shipping set for mid-July 2025. It’s priced at $249, which works out to around £195 or AU$375 excluding local taxes.

For anyone looking to elevate their audio without adding complexity, it’s an exciting development. Personally, I can’t wait to see how it performs with my setup. It might just be the missing link in my run-and-gun doc rig.

