When Sennheiser released the Profile Wireless 2-channel microphone system in late 2024, it felt like a quietly revolutionary moment for content creators. A versatile, camera and computer-friendly wireless setup with crisp sound, intuitive design, and no need for a clunky app interface? It struck a chord with independent creators juggling video, podcasting, and live content across multiple platforms.

Now, Sennheiser has launched a more streamlined, one-channel version of the system, and I think it might be the perfect wireless microphone setup for solo content creators.

Designed for those who don’t need a two-mic rig but still want professional-grade audio, the one-channel version comes in a compact pouch with the same two-channel receiver as the original, meaning expansion is possible down the line. The charging bar has been swapped for an additional USB cable, making it even lighter and more portable. That’s a thoughtful tweak, and it speaks to Sennheiser’s attention to how creators work and travel.

Streamlined Audio with Profile Wireless 1-Channel Set | Sennheiser - YouTube Watch On

The single mic setup is incredibly easy to get up and running, with no additional apps or software needed. Whether you’re shooting with a DSLR or mirrorless camera, livestreaming from your laptop, or vlogging on your phone, the system plugs in smoothly and works straight out of the box. It also offers compatibility with external lavaliers and boom mics, adding further versatility.

Battery life clocks in at up to seven hours, and there’s internal memory for up to 30 hours of recording, essential if you forget to hit record elsewhere, or if your camera’s audio fails.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Perhaps most significantly, Sennheiser has also rolled out a firmware update for the entire Profile Wireless line, introducing 32-bit float recording, a feature that will resonate with anyone who’s ever lost a take to clipping.

32-bit float gives you an incredibly wide audio dynamic range. It records both extremely quiet and extremely loud sounds without distorting or peaking. If you’ve ever had a sudden laugh, shout, or shift in mic distance ruin an otherwise perfect take, 32-bit float is the safety net.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’d rather stick to 24-bit recording to save storage, you can still activate a Safety Channel Mode that records a -6dB backup track alongside your primary signal. That kind of flexibility matters, especially for creators who are also their own editors.

What Sennheiser has done here is pretty smart. They’ve acknowledged that not everyone needs two channels from day one, but most of us like having the option. The one-channel version makes the system more accessible, more affordable, and more portable without compromising on quality or future-proofing.

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-channel microphone is available now, priced at $199 / £169 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). The 32-bit float firmware is available now as a free download.

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best wireless microphones and the best lavalier microphones.