Insta360 makes its own Mic Air – the 360° world expands and a certain other brand isn't needed any more!

Insta360 has finally grabbed control of the whole vlogging toolset with the launch of a new Mic Air accessory.

Until now, the easiest way to connect a microphone to the company's 360 camera, the Insta360 X5, or the premium action camera, the Ace Pro 2, was to go for the DJI Mic 2. Now, though, for some reason, it seems the company is keen to have its own offering – and here it is!

(Image credit: Insta360)

The new Mic Air is Insta360's first wireless mic, and weighs in at just 7.9g. It works with the company's flagship X5 – my pick for the best 360 camera – without any extra devices, meaning 360° vlogging is extra straightforward.

Worn magnetically, it is easily mounted on clothing in a manner we've seen become popular with other brands, like the DJI Mic Mini systems I have already reviewed. In terms of features, buyers can expect:

Remote control for start / stop recording, toggle noise reduction, and mute / unmute

48kHz / 24-bit audio with built-in noise reduction

Removable windshield

Device-only option for compatible devices, and a bundle with receiver for wider compatibility (such as phones)

For Insta360 (and DJI) watchers this is a fascinating release, because it clearly has the potential to streamline 360° content production – and, significantly, means that all production can take place on Insta360 gear. The device can be paired with the Insta360 App and work with features like FlashCut and Shot Lab – tools that help with AI edits.

If you've been following the news about Insta360's recent successful float as a listed company, this will make sense as part of a growth plan.

If you've also seen the rumors that competitor DJI – already behind several small wireless microphones for vlogging – is looking at launching its own DJI 360-degree camera, then I think we can see some battle lines hotting up!

That, though, is the future. Right now Insta360 is also launching an X5 Ultimate Creator Bundle including the X5 (obviously), the new Mic Air, the fairly new Bullet Time Selfie Stick 2.0 and a Quick Reader. This is already available on the Insta360 store.

