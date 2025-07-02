SmallRig has just made the Sony FX2 even more tempting

The Sony FX2 might be one of the more perplexing entries in Sony’s cinema line-up, but that hasn’t stopped it from quickly gaining traction, particularly among photographers looking to branch into video.

At the recent Wales and West Photography Show, it was clear the FX2 had struck a chord. Visitors were constantly handling the cinema camera, drawn to its compact size and crossover appeal. For many, it’s becoming the ideal bridge between stills and motion, offering cinematic performance in a small, accessible form.

Now, SmallRig is stepping in with a new cage kit designed to unlock the FX2’s potential for solo shooters and documentary filmmakers. Compact, lightweight, and smartly designed, the new SmallRig Cage Kit for Sony FX2 transforms the camera into a nimble, run-and-gun rig; ideal for one-person crews who need flexibility without sacrificing stability or power.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The company has announced three kit configurations, with the advanced version, complete with V-mount battery support, available to order now and shipping from July 17 at $144.90.

Despite its slim footprint, the cage is loaded with mounting options and professional features. It’s built to keep the camera’s tiltable EVF, buttons, and ports fully accessible, with precision cutouts that show attention to detail.

A detachable top plate includes a NATO rail, offering compatibility with Sony’s own XLR top handle or SmallRig’s rotating top handle without obstructing the EVF.

The cage includes a cold shoe mount for attaching mics or lights, plus ARRI locating holes, threaded points, and a HawkLock NATO rail for quick setup with accessories. The bottom plate uses a magnetic Allen key for easy assembly and supports a quick-release system that’s compatible with DJI’s RS series gimbals, perfect for fast transitions between handheld, tripod, and stabilizer work.

Those opting for the advanced kit gain access to a foldable V-mount battery plate for a compact, travel-friendly power solution, while the basic kit offers a robust core build with HDMI cable support, a rotating top handle, and a wrist strap.

Whether you’re mounting vertically, running lightweight, or building out a fully rigged setup, the kit brings flexibility and structure to what’s already proving to be a popular new choice for hybrid creators.

SmallRig’s Cage Kits for Sony FX2 are available in various configurations from July 17. The Advanced Cage Kit is currently priced at $144.90 / £130.90 / AU $235.90, the Cage Kit at $76.90 / £69.90 / AU $132.90, and the Half Cage at $42.90 / £39.90 / AU $69.90.

