If you've been waiting patiently for the best Black Friday camera deals, your ship has just come in – we're weeks ahead of the big event, but serious savings are already starting to appear. Case in point, right now you can save $300 on the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM lens, which is now just $499.99!

Image Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM: $499.99 (was $799.99)

Save $300 A superb lens for landscapes, interiors, architecture and even videography, the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L is a stunning optic – and at this price, it's unbeatable!

It's a hot start for the Canon Black Friday deals, with a huge $300 slashed off the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM. One of our favorite optics for Canon DSLRs, it also works flawlessly on full-frame mirrorless bodies like the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, too.

The wide-angle range and weather sealing makes it ideal for landscapes and outdoor shooting, but it's a brilliant option for interior stills or video, and its quick and quiet USM autofocus makes it a superb all-purpose videography and vlogging lens too.

