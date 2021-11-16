Save $300 off the Nikon Z7 from Adorama ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday Camera deals are well underway and if your looking to enter the Nikon mirrorless camera system, currently Adorama are offering $300 off the Nikon Z7. Succeeded by the Nikon Z7 II, The Z7 is still a great all-round camera producing 45.7 megapixel images with a native ISO of 64-25,600, 9fps continuous shooting and 4K video recording.

Nikon Z7: $2,496.95 (Was: $2,796.95) Nikon Z7: $2,496.95 (Was: $2,796.95)

Save 11% The Z7 is still a great all-round camera producing 45.7 megapixel images with a native ISO of 64-25,600, 9fps continuous shooting and 4K video recording.

US DEAL

Along with its 45.7 megapixel CMOS full-frame sensor and 9 frames-per-second continues shooting, the Nikon Z7 is also capable of producing 4K video and 1080p slow-motion at 120p, native 64-25,600 ISO, expandable to 204,800 making this a great option for any budding photographers.

Videographers need not fear as the Z7 is equipped with a 5-axis optical in-body stabilization along with 10-bit N-Log, 493 focus points and built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, making the Z7 a great choice to start off your career in cinematography.

Read more:

Best Nikon Black Friday deals

Nikon Z6 review

Nikon Z6 II review

Best Nikon camera

Best Nikon lenses

Best Nikon Z lenses