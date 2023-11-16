HOLY COW – £1,000 off the Canon EOS R5

This is the best Black Friday camera deal I've seen so far – by a country mile!

Amazon has gone completely crazy and shaved £1,000 off the Canon EOS R5. Yes, you can save A GRAND on the best camera Canon has ever made. What are you waiting for?

Canon EOS R5 | £4,299 | £3,299

SAVE £1,000 at Amazon The R5 has been a blockbuster seller ever since it launched, thanks to its 45MP sensor, 8K video, 20fps burst shooting, 8 stops of image stabilization, weather sealing, dual memory cards, and 400MP photo mode!

The Canon EOS R5 (review) isn't just a brilliant camera on paper – it's a camera that's so good, I actually bought one… but I just wish I could have bought it at this price!

Its 45MP sensor delivers stunning photographs, and it can shoot them continuously at up to 20fps – making this perfect for fast action like sports and wildlife, particularly with the incredible Dual Pixel CMOS AF II driving the autofocus system. And if you love resolution, get this: the camera can shoot 400MP photos as well!

In terms of video, you can capture gobsmacking 8K 30p or 4K 60p HQ video that will take your breath away. The camera is weather-sealed, making it suitable for all shooting conditions, with two memory card slots (one SD, one CFexpress B), and the image stabilization is fantastic. I love my R5, and my only regret is paying a grand more for it!