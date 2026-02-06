The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on February 20.

Mike Harris (DCW's How To Editor) joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

We take an In Focus look at the peculiar situation where DSLRs are apparently dead, but DSLR lenses are very much thriving. In fact, Sigma says that sales are actually increasing on its DSLR glass. There are many reasons – one of them being the ways that Canon and Nikon are locking down their mirrorless mounts…

In Gear Up segment we dive into the kit bag to take a look at the Canon EOS R6 Mark III. This is a pro-caliber camera, but it detonates the old definition of 6-series cameras. We compare it to the Sony A7 V and Nikon Z6 III, and ask whether the market for midrange cameras actually exists any more.

And in our Trouble Shooting section, we help the photographers and hybrid shooters who ask us where to start with video. It's arguably harder to learn videography when you come from a photo background (thanks to the existing technical knowledge / baggage), so Mike and I give you a crash course in the basics!

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

