Don't miss these Olympus spring savings – up to $1,300 off pro kit

By published

Get up to $1,300 off these Olympus professional cameras and lenses, but hurry – these spring savings won't last long

Olympus deals
(Image credit: Olympus)

Get ready for spring and save big on professional Olympus kit with these amazing deals saving you a saving up to $1,300 on cameras, bundles and select lenses – but hurry, these special offers end on 27 March.

When any camera manufacture offers deals across a range, you always stand up and take notice. And that is no exception with the great deals on offer on the best Olympus cameras, and as always we have handpicked the best deals below to make the buying process that little bit easier for you.

OM-D E-M1 Mark III|

OM-D E-M1 Mark III|was $1,799| now $1,499
SAVE $300 Designed for speed, versatility and portability, this boasts a 20.4MP sensor capable of up to 60fps burst shooting, as well as being able to record DCI / UHD 4K video.
US DEAL

View Deal
OM-D E-M1X|

OM-D E-M1X|was $2,999| now $1,699
SAVE $1,300 This pro DSLR-style body offers a broad range of photo and video capabilities with a 20.4MP sensor, up to 60fps bursts, and DCI and UHD 4K video recording.
US DEAL

View Deal
M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro |

M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro |was $1,499|now $1,349
SAVE $150 An 80-300mm equivalent, this is a professional grade zoom that's lightweight, weather-sealed and delivers super-sharp edge-to-edge image quality.
US DEAL

View Deal
M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro |

M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro |was $649|now $549
SAVE $100 Covering a useful range with a svelte form factor, this 24-90mm-equivalent f/4 zoom strikes a balance between speed and size design to suit its use in everyday situations.
US DEAL

View Deal

Read more:

Best Micro Four Thirds lenses
Best Micro Four Thirds cameras
Best waterproof cameras

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles