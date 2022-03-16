Don't miss these Olympus spring savings – up to $1,300 off pro kit

Get ready for spring and save big on professional Olympus kit with these amazing deals saving you a saving up to $1,300 on cameras, bundles and select lenses – but hurry, these special offers end on 27 March.
When any camera manufacture offers deals across a range, you always stand up and take notice. And that is no exception with the great deals on offer on the best Olympus cameras, and as always we have handpicked the best deals below to make the buying process that little bit easier for you.
OM-D E-M1 Mark III|
was $1,799| now $1,499
SAVE $300 Designed for speed, versatility and portability, this boasts a 20.4MP sensor capable of up to 60fps burst shooting, as well as being able to record DCI / UHD 4K video.
US DEAL
OM-D E-M1X|
was $2,999| now $1,699
SAVE $1,300 This pro DSLR-style body offers a broad range of photo and video capabilities with a 20.4MP sensor, up to 60fps bursts, and DCI and UHD 4K video recording.
US DEAL
M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro |
was $1,499|now $1,349
SAVE $150 An 80-300mm equivalent, this is a professional grade zoom that's lightweight, weather-sealed and delivers super-sharp edge-to-edge image quality.
US DEAL
M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro |
was $649|now $549
SAVE $100 Covering a useful range with a svelte form factor, this 24-90mm-equivalent f/4 zoom strikes a balance between speed and size design to suit its use in everyday situations.
US DEAL
Read more:
Best Micro Four Thirds lenses
Best Micro Four Thirds cameras
Best waterproof cameras