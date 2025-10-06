The "perfect camera" just hit its lowest ever price! OM System OM-3 slashed by CA$150 in Canada

If you've been hesitating about buying an OM-3, here's a deal that should give you that final push: the OM System OM-3 has been reduced to just CA$2,649.99 – a cool saving of CA$150!

There are some pretty good early Amazon Prime Day deals in Canada, but with this deal from Henry's you don't even need to be an Amazon member.

Save CA$150 OM System OM-3: was CA$2,799.99 now CA$2,649.99 at Henrys This camera is so good, I bought one myself! The OM-3's 20.4MP sensor can crank out 80MP RAW images, it shoots 120fps bursts, has up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, records 10-bit 4K 60p, packs IP53 weather sealing, has incredible computational photography modes… and it looks gorgeous!

I've made no secret of how much I love the OM System OM-3 (review). This camera is so good that I went out and bought one myself – but I wish it had been this cheap!

As I said in my review, the OM-3 is simply the perfect camera for me. First of all, it's gorgeous – for my money, quite literally, it's the best-looking mirrorless camera on the market (and I've got a Nikon Z fc and Hasselblad X2D on my shelf!) And that really does count for something, because it inspires me to pick it up and take pictures with it.

When I do, the 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds sensor gives me beautiful colors and bags of detail. If I need more, I can click into High Res Shot mode and take 50MP or 80MP RAW images – just one of the suite of computational photography features available.

I love this camera so much, I bought it myself! (Image credit: James Artaius)

Others include the coolest camera feature I've ever seen, Live GND and Live ND filters – these are software-powered ND grad and neutral density filters, which mean you don't even need to carry physical lens filters!

The camera is brilliantly compact and lightweight. And unlike Fujifilm's retro cameras, whose larger APS-C sensors mean that you need larger lenses, the OM-3 uses Micro Four Thirds lenses that are just as small and light as the camera itself – so you can have a super-svelte setup that's perfect for travel, adventure and street photography. Especially with its IP53 sealing, making it ready whatever the weather.

My favorite feature is the Creative Dial, which enables you to switch to film-like color and black-and-white presets, as well as 15 Art Filters, along with customizable modes that enable you to create your own recipes!

