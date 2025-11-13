Save $100 off the brilliant Canon EOS R100 beginner camera ahead of Black Friday!

You can save $100 off the Canon EOS R100 directly from Canon or as part of B&H Photo’s Early Bird Holiday Deals. Last Black Friday there were bigger savings to be had on this camera, but it’s worth noting that its RRP has risen due to tariffs.

The Canon EOS R100 is always a hot seller during Black Friday, so you could choose to wait it out and see what happens over the next couple of weeks. I can’t say for sure, but I can’t imagine we’ll see any stock shortages. Still, $459 for an interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera is certainly nothing to scoff at in today’s climate.

Save $100 Canon EOS R100: was $559.99 now $459.99 at Canon The Canon EOS R100 is a great first proper camera for a photography beginner or student. It’s small, takes great still images, and won’t break the bank. Plus, it’s a camera you can grow with as you settle into your photography journey. <p><strong>💰 One of the cheapest mirrorless cameras around <br /><strong>✅ Great image quality <br /><strong>❌ Its 4K video isn't the best 💰 One of the cheapest mirrorless cameras around

✅ Great image quality

❌ Its 4K video isn't the best

The Canon EOS R100 is hands-down one of the best beginner cameras on the market because it’s portable, provides access to Canon’s fantastic RF mount, is a bona-fide mirrorless camera, and is extremely affordable in comparison to the rest of the market.

This little camera is built around a 24.1-MP CMOS sensor, and while beginners can make use of various automatic modes, enthusiasts can grow with the camera and take full manual control. It boasts great image quality, too, and shoots RAW, which means you can capture as much image data as possible for maximum pliability in your chosen photo editing software.

Plus, it's got a built-in flash, which is handy in a pinch, especially as it might be a while until you pick up one of the best flashguns. You only get 4K / 24p with a 1.5x crop, so I wouldn’t recommend it if you intend to use it purely for video, but it’s serviceable for beginners who are predominantly interested in stills and want to shoot video from time to time.

