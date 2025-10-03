When OM System launched the OM-3 earlier this year, it revived the look of the classic Olympus PEN F in mirrorless format – and its mix of iconic styling and flagship features had reviewer and longtime Micro Four Thirds shooter James Artiaus calling it the “perfect camera.” Now, after going on sale last month for the first time since its launch, the price of the OM-3 has reached a new low thanks to a hidden coupon on top of the sale price.

The OM System OM-3 meshes ionic design with the brand’s flagship technology, including excellent autofocus, up to 7.5 stops of stabilization, and 50fps continuous bursts. That’s wrapped into an IP53 weather-sealed body that takes obvious inspiration from iconic cameras like the PEN F.

As a camera with flagship-level features, however, the OM-3 isn’t exactly cheap. Last month, the new mirrorless camera dropped with its first sale, but now a coupon from Adorama can be combined with that sale price to bring the OM-3 to its lowest price yet in the US.

Save $250 OM System OM-3: was $1,999 now $1,749 at Adorama The OM-3 mixes retro styling with flagship-level performance. A $100 automatic coupon mixed with a $150 discount puts the retro mirrorless at the lowest price that I've seen so far.

In his review, Artius writes: “[A]all in all, I think the OM System OM-3 is the perfect camera for me. Whether it’s the perfect camera for you will depend largely on your prejudice against Micro Four Thirds sensors. Because aside from depth of field being slightly more challenging to achieve and the fact that there’s only one memory card slot, there’s simply nothing not to love about this camera. And I am going to buy one.”

Mixing the sale price with the coupon brings the OM-3 down to $1,750 for the body only, or $1,985 with the M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro lens. That’s the lowest that I’ve seen the camera priced at since it was announced in February.

The OM-3 isn’t the only OM System camera that’s discounted right now. The OM-1 Mark II – the better option if you want a big grip and dual card slot – is about $2,000 at Adorama right now, mixing a $300 discount with a $100 off coupon.

On the other end of the price spectrum, the budget-friendly Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV camera is down to $599 body-only or $899 bundled with the M. Zuiko 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 II R kit lens. The E-M10 Mark IV also has retro styling, but as a budget camera, its spec sheet isn’t as robust as the OM-3, including a more plasticy build without weather-sealing, as well as slower bursts and an autofocus and stabilization that isn’t as high-end as the OM-3.

You may also like

Not sure if the OM-3 is the right fit? Read about the best Micro Four Thirds cameras or the best retro cameras.