The Olympus E-M10 Mark IV is a classic and still a brilliant camera for beginners - whichever color you choose!

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 has become a bit of classic in the five years since it launched - and despite its age in camera terms, it is still one of the best beginner cameras that you can buy. And particularly so, when there are some decent Black Friday deals on the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless model - whether you choose the retro-looking chrome version, or the more refined all-black finish.

First up, it’s worth mentioning just how small this little camera really is. It’s built around a 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, which provides a 2x crop factor. As such, MFT systems tend to feature smaller camera bodies and lenses than their APS-C and full-frame counterparts. The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is no exception; the body is 383g and the lens is 91g. To put that into perspective, combined it’s a lighter setup than the ridiculously-trendy Fujifilm X100VI.

As you’d expect from a camera within this price range, you get 4K 30p video – but what I do love about the E-M10 Mark IV is its in-body image stabilization, compensating for up to 4.5 stops. The camera also features Live Guide and Scene Modes that will give beginners a helping hand.

Otherwise it’s fairly standard fare, but when you consider that you’re getting a great-looking, compact, capable stills camera and kit lens from a reputable brand, for under $700, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is an attractive prospect. I think it’s a fantastic first, everyday, street or travel camera and would gladly use one on my daily commute.

Want a memory card to go with your purchase? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day memory card deals.