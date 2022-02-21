CP+ 2022 is here! New cameras and cool kit from Japan's virtual imaging show

It's showtime! One of the biggest imaging events on the calendar, CP+ 2022, is taking place in Japan this week from 22-27 February. For the third year in a row, the exhibition be a virtual-only event, with the live show being cancelled with just two weeks to go due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditionally a live trade show attended by thousands of delegates at its home base in the port of Yokohama, Japan, CP+ 2022 may again be only online – but that hasn't stopped all the major players from taking part, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Panasonic, Sigma, and many more.

Thanks to Panasonic, Olympus and Sigma, the announcements from the show have being made ahead of the show opening its virtual doors. You can catch up with the online event at the CP+ English website.

Here are some of the highlights announced so far, and a few of the other things we are expecting…

Sigma launch Fujifilm lenses

(Image credit: Sigma)

At last! Sigma has announced its first ever lenses to fit the Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless family of cameras. There will be three primes to begin with - Sigma 16mm f/1.4, 30mm f/1.4 and 56mm f/1.4. The trio of lenses have already been sold by Sigma in Sony E and Canon EF-M and L-mount versions - but are perfectly suited to the APS-C sensor of cameras such as the X-T30 II and the X-T4.

• See full story

Sigma has also provided an update on its work developing a new version of its three-layer Foveon image sensor. In short, they tell us that they are still working on it. To prove that the concept works they are going to make a smaller non-full-frame prototype of the X3 sensor.

Originally promised in 2020, Sigma had to announce it was going back to the drawing board at last year's CP+ show.

Panasonic Lumix GH6

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Panasonic GH6 was due to be launched by the end of last year, after an earlier development announcement. But not the new Micro Four Thirds flagship will be finally announced as CP+ opens. You can tune into the launch, and follow along with the build-up on our Panasonic GH6 live blog.

• Panasonic GH6: what we expect

OM System Olympus OM-1

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Olympus is no longer the Olympus of old - with the manufacturer selling off its imaging division. But last week, ahead of CP+, the new OM System company revealed its first major camera - that looked as much to the past, as the future, by being called the Olympus OM-1 (after one of Olympus's best-loved 35mm SLRs).

• Read the full story +

Read our Olympus OM-1 hands-on review

Read more:

Best Sony cameras

Best Canon cameras

Best Pentax cameras

Best Olympus cameras