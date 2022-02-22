Panasonic GH6 arrives with 25MP sensor, internal 5.7K ProRes, unlimited recording

After missing its 2021 release, the Panasonic GH6 has finally arrived – and the manufacturer's new GH flagship packs a brand new 25.2MP sensor, 5.7K 30p internal video in ProRes 4:2:2 HQ, and unlimited recording.

The Panasonic GH6 becomes the first Micro Four Thirds camera to use CFexpress Type B cards, facilitating an almost overwhelming capacity for high-end video recording – including 4:2:0 10-bit Cinema 4K 60p internal (with simultaneous 4:2:2 HDMI output), 5.8K 10-bit anamorphic using the full sensor area,

As is par for the course with GH cameras, the GH6 offers supreme frame-rate flexibility; 4:2:0 10-bit 4K can be captured at up to 120p, while 4:2:2 10-bit 1080p is available up to 240p (via High Frame Rate) with audio. If you want to achieve even slower slow-motion, 1080p tops out at 300fps when using Variable Frame Rate.

The new 25.2MP sensor (with no low-pass filter) sets a new resolution standard for Micro Four Thirds cameras, and the High Resolution stills mode now enables you to capture 100MP images without a tripod.

This is thanks to the improved in-body image stabilization gyro and algorithm, which now offers up to 7.5 stops of compensation when used with lenses supporting Dual IS2 (all of which will require a firmware update for the GH6).

Another first for G series cameras is the inclusion of V-Log / V-Gamut, to maximize the GH6's 12 stops of dynamic range – which increases to 13 stops when employing the Dynamic Range Boost mode. This acts in a similar way to Panasonic's dual gain readout (which is distinct from dual native ISO), and employs a base ISO of 800 to produce a high-saturation image and ISO2000 to capture a low-noise image; these are composited, at up to 60p, for rich HDR video.

Audio gets as much love as video, with the new flagship supporting 4-channel, 24-bit, 48kHz or 96kHz recording via XLR microphone adapter. The 2-channel built-in microphone also supports 24-bit 48kHz.

While the GH6 remains the same size as the Panasonic GH5 Mark II, with a 3-inch 1,840k articulating screen and 3,680k OLED viewfinder, it boasts an active cooling system for truly unlimited video recording – and, crucially, it remains weather-sealed.

The camera also packs in much-requested features like waveforms, zebras, frame markers, anamorphic desqueeze displays, red REC frame indicators and a Safety Zone Monitor. What may remain a deal-breaker for some, though, is that Panasonic is sticking doggedly to its contrast-based Depth From Defocus technology, rather than embracing a phase-detect autofocus system.

The Panasonic GH6 will be available in March for $2,199 / £1,999 body only.

