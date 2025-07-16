Firmware updates give photographers more features without buying a new camera – and Canon just launched a massive list of firmware updates for several mirrorless cameras. The list of updates includes enhancements to autofocus, flash photography, burst speed, and C2PA content authenticity across several current model mirrorless cameras.

The list of updates includes improvements to the Canon EOS R1, R3, R5, R5 Mark II, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R50 V, as well as the PowerShot V1 and V10 and C400, C80, C70, R5 C and XF605 cameras.

The firmware updates are scheduled to go live tomorrow, July 17. Here’s what’s included.

Autofocus improvements for “net sports”

Applies to the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II

Sports like volleyball and badminton add another challenge for sports photographers in focusing around the net. But Canon is introducing a net sports Servo AF mode that’s designed specifically for locking focus on the athlete and ignoring the net. Canon hasn’t detailed how this technology works, but I suspect that, like eye AF, AI-based subject recognition plays a role.

Easier flash photography with Exposure Simulation

(Image credit: Future)

Applies to the Canon EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R6 Mark II and R8

Exposing for an image taken with flash on an electronic viewfinder can be challenging because the photographer has to imagine the flash effect. Canon is adding a flash exposure simulation to several mirrorless cameras. This simulation, Canon explains, enables an exposure simulation when a flash is attached to the camera to provide “accurate previews of lighting conditions for improved results.”

Customizable pre-continuous shooting settings

Applies to the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II

Canon’s pre-continuous burst saves photos when the shutter button is pressed halfway in order to decrease the odds of missing the moment in action photography. With a firmware update, photographers using the R1 and R5 Mark II can now select a custom number of shots to be saved in the pre-continuous burst mode, allowing for increasing the odds of getting the shot or decreasing the amount of photos to go through later.

Panning assist for smoother AF tracking of moving subjects

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Applies to the Canon EOS R1 only

The Canon EOS R3 has a panning assist feature that helps improve tracking when panning with fast-moving subjects. Now, with a firmware update, the R1 will gain this feature as well.

8TB CFexpress card support

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Applies to the Canon EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3 and R5

Can’t get enough storage? With a firmware update, the R1, R5 Mark II, R3, and R5 will now support CFExpress cards that are up to 8TB in capacity. I suspect this is in part a move to help future-proof the CFexpress support, as I can't find a card larger than 4 TB.

VR lens support

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Applies to the Canon EOS R50

The Canon EOS R50 gains compatibility with Canon’s VR lenses with a firmware update. This update allows the budget mirrorless to use the Canon RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 STM Dual Fisheye and RF-S 7.8mm f/4 STM Dual lenses to capture VR content.

C2PA Support for Content Authenticity

Applies to the Canon EOS R1 and R5 Mark II

Two Canon mirrorless cameras are gaining the C2PA standard, the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity standard that allows for authenticity verification. This data is saved to the photo in the camera, allowing for easier checks on whether or not an image is a real photograph or AI.

Password-protected cameras

Applies to the EOS R1, R5 Mark II, R3, R5, R6 Mark II, R7, R8, R10, R50, R50 V, C400, C80, C70, R5 C, XF605, PowerShot V1 and V10

The feature coming to the most cameras in the Canon July 2025 firmware updates is password protection. Canon is adding a network security enhancement pin code to more than a dozen cameras. Canon first started adding password protection to cinema cameras and is now adding the feature to still cameras because European cybersecurity regulations are calling for any internet-connected device to have the option to password protect the device. This feature will be added for when the cameras are connected to a network, Canon says.

Firmware should always be downloaded directly from the manufacturer. The firmware launches on July 17 and will be available from Canon Support.

For detailed instructions, use DCW's guide on how to download Canon EOS firmware.

