Sigma launches three f/1.4 prime lenses for Fujifilm X mount

Sigma makes lenses for a whole range of different camera mounts, but these are its first lenses for Fujifilm X cameras. These three f/1.4 primes, announced ahead of CP+ 2022, cover similar territory to Fujifilm’s own premium prime lenses, but the Sigma alternatives will be considerably cheaper.

This move makes sense for Sigma, which already makes these lenses in Sony E and Canon EF-M APS-C versions, and L-mount versions too. It’s especially good news for Fujifilm users because although Fujifilm’s own lens range is now pretty extensive, its own equivalents to these new Sigma lenses are 2-3 times the price.

(Image credit: Sigma)

This lens is equivalent to a 24mm f/1.4 in full frame camera terms, so it offers a wide angle of view and a fast maximum aperture at a very reasonable pice. It’s not exactly compact and, like most primes, it doesn’t have image stabilization, but it does boast fast and quiet stepping motor autofocus, two aspherical elements, two SLD and three FLD elements for aberration control.

Lens construction: 16 elements in 13 groups

Angle of view: 83.2 degrees

No of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded)

Max aperture: f/1.4

Min focus distance: 0.25m

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 72.2x92.6mm

Weight: 405g

• Available: April 2022

• Price: $459/£369 (about AU$698)

(Image credit: Sigma)

The Sigma 30mm offers an equivalent focal length of 45mm on an APS-C camera, so it makes and ideal fast standard prime for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. Like the other lenses in this trio, it’s part of Sigma’s Contemporary series, so it balances light weight and portability with optical performance. It uses fast, quiet stepping motor AF, and has a rounded 9-bladed diaphragm for pleasing bokeh.

Lens construction: 9 elements in 7 groups

Angle of view: 50.7 degrees

No of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded)

Max aperture: f/1.4

Min focus distance: 0.3m

Filter size: 52mm

Dimensions: 64.8x73.6mm

Weight: 275g

• Available: April 2022

• Price: $339/$289 (about AU$547)

(Image credit: Sigma)

The Sigma 56mm f/1.4 is equivalent to about 84mm in full frame terms, so this is an ideal portrait lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. The nearest equivalent is the Fujinon XF56mm f/1.2, which is a little faster but twice the price. Shorter and stubbier than the other two new lenses, the Sigma 56mm F1.4 has the same stepping motor AF and rounded 9-bladed diaphragm as the others.

Lens construction: 10 elements in 6 groups

Angle of view: 28.5 degrees

No of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded)

Max aperture: f/1.4

Min focus distance: 0.5m

Filter size: 55mm

Dimensions: 66.5mm

Weight: 280g

• Available: April 2022

• Price: $479/£379 (about AU$717)

