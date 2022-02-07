CP+ 2022 photo trade event cancelled again with just two weeks to go

The annual CP+ trade show has been cancelled as a live event once again. The annual photo exhibition where all the big Japanese camera and lens manufacturers reveal their latest kit will now, once again, be run as a virtual show.

CP+ had been preparing to open its doors in Yokohama for the first time since 2019. However, the organizers have just announced that the physical event due to have run from 24-27 February will now be an online only affair due to the the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The press release cites the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Japan as the reason for the cancellation, as well as a shortage of antigen test kits

The full announcement sent to registered visitors, and signed by CP+ Executive Committee Chairman Atsuo Kasamatsu, (auto translated from Japanese) reads:

"We regret to inform you that the CP + 2022 venue event, which was scheduled to be held at Pacifico Yokohama for 4 days from 24 February , will be canceled and that it will be held online independently.



CP + 2022 has set "safety and security of visitors and exhibitors" as the most important event as an event to be held in the corona disaster, and is aiming for a hybrid holding of the Pacifico Yokohama venue and online on the premise of taking thorough safety measures. We have been preparing.

However, due to the rapid expansion of Omicron strains since the beginning of the year, the number of infected people and close contacts is increasing rapidly, and the supply of antigen test kits is tight, which is hindering safe event management. In addition, looking at the current infection situation, it is unlikely that the number of infected people will decrease significantly by the end of February, and it will be unlikely that the event will be held safely and securely. The psychological anxiety of the people is in a situation where they cannot be wiped out.

As the organizer, I have always kept an eye on the corona infection situation and took all possible measures, but I give top priority to the safety and security of visitors, exhibitor staff, and all other people involved in the event. As a result, we decided that CP + 2022 should not be held in real time in this situation, and decided to cancel the Pacifico Yokohama venue event and hold it online alone.



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to many customers who have been looking forward to the event at Pacifico Yokohama for the first time in three years, but we appreciate your understanding. We also sincerely apologize for the decision to cancel just before the event."

What is CP+ ?

In the history of photography, CP+ Camera & Photo Imaging Show is relatively new. It first took place in 2008, and last took place in 2019. The annual show takes place in Yokohama, the Japan's second largest city and a major international port. It takes place over four days and typically attracts some 70,000 visitors to the Pacifico Yokohama exhibition complex.

The 2020 event was also cancelled at short notice, just as the Covid-19 pandemic was in its first wave - and in 2021 was held successfully as a virtual exhibition.

We will be bringing all the news from the CP+ 2022 online event which will run from 22-29 February.

