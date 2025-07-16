It’s hard to ignore just how far Sony has come in its pursuit of the perfect compact camera. With the arrival of the new Sony RX1R III, Sony isn’t just poking the red dot bear – it’s standing toe-to-toe with Leica’s revered Q series, specifically the Leica Q3 43, and asking a very awkward question: why pay more?

Here’s the reality: the RX1R III is significantly cheaper than the Leica Q3 43. A huge $2,282 / £1,700 cheaper. Yet on paper it offers a near-identical, and in some ways more modern, photographic experience.

(Image credit: Sony)

Both cameras share a similar philosophy: a fixed f/2 lens, full-frame sensor, pocketable size and a target audience that cares deeply about image quality without the bulk of interchangeable lenses.

The Leica Q3 43 takes a bold step with its 43mm Summilux lens, a technical focal length that some photographers adore for its unique perspective. Sony, ever the pragmatist, sticks with the timeless 35mm Zeiss Sonnar – a focal length that feels natural for street, travel and daily life.

While Leica’s 43mm is a deliberate, arguably more soulful artistic choice, Sony’s 35mm feels like an old friend you always trust to deliver.

Where Sony starts to really flex its muscles is under the hood. The RX1R III borrows the stunning 61MP sensor from the Sony A7R V, paired with the latest Bionz XR processor – the same power combo found in Sony’s high-end mirrorless flagships.

This means crisp resolution, a wide 15-stop dynamic range, superb low-light sensitivity and seriously clever autofocus driven by AI.

Human, animal, bird, insect – the RX1R III recognizes and tracks them all. It even has train and airplane tracking, if that’s your thing.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

And then there’s the magic sauce: Sony’s new ‘Creative Looks’ - a feature that feels lifted straight from Fujifilm’s playbook.

You get 12 film-inspired presets out of the box, including a few nostalgic options like FL and FL2 (classic and slightly faded film), a slide-inspired FL3, and an IN setting that channels the saturated, imperfect joys of instant photography.

For a brand often accused of being too clinical, this addition injects some much-needed soul into Sony’s output – but is it really soul if you're forcing it into a product? What it definitely is, though, is a clever move. One that tries to make the RX1R III feel less like a spec sheet and more like a photographic companion.

(Image credit: Sony)

That’s not to say the Sony RX1R III eclipses the Leica experience. It doesn’t. The Q3 43 still has that intangible charm that only Leica can offer – the haptic design, the minimalist controls, the whisper-quiet shutter and the sense of holding a piece of photographic history.

The Leica experience is one of feeling as much as function, and for many photographers, that matters more than megapixels. The Q3 43’s unique 43mm lens and understated elegance deliver a kind of romanticism that I don't think the RX1R III, for all its tech brilliance, can replicate.

But here’s the bottom line that can't be ignored: Sony has launched a full-frame compact camera that matches – and in some respects exceeds – what Leica offers, at a dramatically lower price point.

For photographers who prioritize features over feeling, and image quality over iconography, the Sony RX1R III might just be the smarter choice.

It's a compact camera that refuses to compromise and, in doing so, has suddenly made the luxury fixed-lens market a lot more competitive.

Preorder Sony RX1R III

(Image credit: B&H • Sony)

