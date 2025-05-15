TTArtisan has already announced the Tilt 35mm f/1.4, but more lens launches could be coming this week

Camera and lens announcements are often timed to coincide with key industry trade shows – and one is coming tomorrow. The China International Photographic Equipment and Electrical Imaging Machinery and Technology Fair, or China P&E, is taking place May 16 - 19 in Beijing.

Based on past events, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some new gear announcements – particularly from China-based gear companies. In fact, a handful of lens companies have already teased that some new lenses are coming, while others have outright named the upcoming lenses.

Teasers already indicate that photographers and videographers will see some new glass from Meike, 7Artisans and Brightin Star. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see even more announcements trickle out as the show kicks off in full gear.

This week we’ve already seen two new cameras from Panasonic and a new drone from DJI, but I predict the second half of the week will be busy with new launches as well. Here are the teasers that are confirmed so far.

Meike will announce two new lenses

According to a teaser posted on Instagram, Meikie will announce two new lenses this week as part of China P&E. One of those lenses has already been named: the Meike 35mm f/1.8, a prime lens that’s part of the Pro Series lineup, and will be available in E, Z and L Mounts. Full specs on the new lens haven’t been announced yet.

Meike also says that a Mix series mystery lens will also be announced during the event, calling it a “groundbreaking” innovation. The brand’s Mix series includes autofocus lenses, but the brand didn’t hint at what focal length or features are coming.

7Artisans will show “brand-new surprises” at the show

A teaser shared on 7Artisans social media page hints that the brand is planning to announce some new gear at the show. “We’re gearing up to showcase everything from time-tested favorites to brand-new surprises – all waiting for you to experience firsthand,” the post reads.

The teaser contained virtually no hints outside the fact that “surprises” are coming, with just a photo of some lenses and the show information.

Brightin Star has unveiled a special edition version of a 28mm pancake lens

The Brightin Star retro-styled 28mm f/2.8 pancake lens will debut a special edition color at the China P&E Show. The existing lens is available in Leica M Mount, but also sells with adapter rings for other mirrorless bodies.

The special edition lens gives the compact optic a Pine Green finish, which is a dark green color that feels like it's made to complement the Leica M11-P Safari special edition camera. The company hasn’t shared how many of the special edition optics will be available or if the lens will ship worldwide.

Will photographers see more gear announcements at China P&E?

While a handful of brands have teasers confirming lenses coming later this week, others have only unconfirmed rumors about what’s coming next.

The show's exhibitor list includes more than 100 companies, a list that also includes major brands like Canon, Fujifilm and Nikon, according to a Google Lens translation of the list. Many of the vendors will be showing off previously announced gear and may not have any new announcements in store.

Weibo, a social media network popular in China, is currently home to several rumors tied to the China P&E Show, including lens launches from Laowa and Zhongyi Optics. Both manufacturers have been quiet, however, so fans will have to wait for the show to start to see just how accurate those rumors are.

Other brands have already recently announced lenses, like TTArtisan’s new tilt lens, ahead of the show.

While this week has already brought some announcements from Panasonic and DJI and others are just rumors, it’s clear based on the teasers that at least a few new lens announcements will be coming this week during the China P&E Show.

